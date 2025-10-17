Sword of Justice reveals official launch date for the Wuxia-themed MMORPG, with pre-registration still ongoing

And it's sooner than you might think

After opening pre-registration for the closed beta last month, NetEase Games has finally announced the official launch date for Sword of Justice, the studio's upcoming Wuxia-themed MMORPG. To say that fans have been eagerly awaiting this moment is a tad understated, mainly because it's already garnered more than three million pre-registration sign-ups and counting.

Now, personally, I'm always lured by stunning visuals first before anything else - I suppose I do judge a book by its cover, so to speak. But with Sword of Justice flaunting its gorgeous open world based on what's available online, you'd probably get lured in too at first glance.

It's safe to say my interest is definitely piqued - thankfully, it'll soon land on iOS, Android, and PC on November 7th, so it won't be long now until we can all get our hands on this cross-platform adventure.

Now, just in case you haven't heard of this yet, it's supposedly set in a fantasy land that takes inspiration from the Northern Song Dynasty during 12th-century China. What's also interesting here is that - like many other noteworthy mentions recently, including Blue Protocol: Star Resonance and Ananta - it's going to forgo any typical gacha elements in favour of a purely cosmetic and optional monetisation option, which means there's going to be a level playing field for everyone here.

To top it all off, the AI-driven NPCs should keep you on your toes as you progress throughout the narrative, so I suppose it's meant to be a living, breathing world you can fully immerse yourself in.

That said, if you're curious about all the nitty-gritty, you can head on over to the official website and sign up to get first dibs as soon as it's out. There's also the community of followers on Facebook to join if you want to stay privy to all the latest updates.