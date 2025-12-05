Sword of Justice beginner guide - 7 tips to sharpen your sword

PvP-averse? Too lazy to do your dailies? Our Sword of Justice beginner guide will help you hit the ground running the moment you step into this gorgeous MMORPG.

Sword of Justice offers a fairly quick pace, but everything shines and glows - it definitely pushes you to level up before you even understand what half the buttons do, though, which is where our Sword of Justice beginner guide might come in handy.

The most important thing to understand as a beginner is that power does not come from a single upgrade. It is about everything coming together - the right gear, gear upgrades, skills and timing them well, but also getting the right stuff.

Another thing new players miss is how early progression snowballs. If you ignore your relics or skip weapon upgrades, thinking you will get a better drop later, you slow yourself down more than you think.

Sword of Justice beginner guide