PUBG Mobile’s 2025 Global Championship moves ahead with finalised groups

40 teams fight for glory as a piece of the $3 million prize pool

Gauntlet stages in Nov followed by the Grand Finale in Dec

It all goes down in Thailand under the PUBG United 2025 Banner

While you may still be enjoying the wintery chaos of PUBG Mobile’s Version 4.1 that dropped just days ago, things are already heating up on the competitive front. The 2025 PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) is drawing closer, and with the Group Draw now locked in, the stage is officially set for one of the fiercest showdowns of the year.

This year’s PMGC marks a milestone moment for the battle royale’s esports scene, not only for its $3 million prize pool but also because, for the first time, the PUBG Global Championship (PGC) and the PUBG Mobile Global Championship will unite under a single banner: PUBG United 2025. The event heads to Bangkok, Thailand, where the world’s top 40 teams will clash for glory, bragging rights, and a shot at history.

It all kicks off with The Gauntlet from November 24th-26th, a brutal 18-match sprint that’ll test the reflexes and strategy of 16 elite teams. Seven will rise straight to the Grand Finals, while the rest will tumble into the Group Stage, hoping to fight their way back into contention. From there, Group Green takes the field on November 28th-30th, followed by Group Red on December 2nd-4th – each with its own mix of regional heavyweights and dark horses ready to shake things up.

From thereon, the top three squads from each group will enter the Grand Finals, while those sitting in the middle will get one final shot during the aptly named Last Chance stage on December 6th-7th. By the time the Grand Finals go into action from December 12th-14th, only the sharpest teams will remain. You can bet every drop, flank, and grenade will count.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. The only question now is, who’s walking away with the PMGC 2025 crown? Until we find out in Bangkok, maybe drop into something a little less intense with our list of the best battle royales on Android!