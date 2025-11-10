Sword of Justice Codes (November 2025)

From these Sword of Justice codes, you can get some free Ornate Jades, which are the premium currency in this visually stunning Asian fantasy.

With absolutely stunning visuals and a play style that is close to my heart, Sword of Justice blends wonderful storytelling, mischievous quests, and action-packed battles beautifully. You will create your character (take your pick from our Sword of Justice class tier list), then off you go!

You can complete quests to level up, and eventually reach the top of the rankings - of course, that includes fighting in PvP battles where you're up against other players. Gear also plays a huge role in this, so just like in every other MMORPG, you have to do a little bit of farming before heading on to get whooped in PvP.

If you want the latest codes for Sword of Justice, buckle up - you're in the right place. I've looked for them all, and luckily I've found a few!

Using these can help you snag some valuable Ornate Jades, which are the premium currency. You want to save them up, especially if you're a F2P player. Other than those Jades, you can also get lots of Banknotes, which are what you'll use to upgrade your character's gear. It's all useful stuff, so make sure you claim them ASAP.

Active Sword of Justice codes

MMOKING - 60 Ornate Jade (Bound), 28888 Banknote(s)

Expired

There are no expired codes.

How to redeem your rewards

Step 1: Open the Menu in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Go to Settings.

Step 3: While in the System tab, look for the Redeem Rewards option (under Feature, right above Other Settings), and press Go.

Step 4: Type in the code you want to redeem, then hit the yellow Exchange button.

Here's how you can redeem these goodies:

Freebies not working?

All the Sword of Justice codes are case-sensitive!

You must type them exactly as I shared them; otherwise, you will get an "invalid code" response. Also, some of these might only work for a very short time (like a day), or might be region-locked, so you must pay attention to that as well.

How to get more rewards?

New ones are released on the official social media pages for Sword of Justice, like their Facebook page or Discord server . You can join that too (I actually recommend it) since they share lots of community events that can give you additional rewards.

