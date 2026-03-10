Sword of Justice releases new update Roaring Thunder and auto-chess spinoff

No justice, just us

Sword of Justice is releasing its newest update with Roaring Thunder

The first new sword school, Dragonsvelte, offers plenty of exciting attacks and moves

Not only that, but there are new dungeons, regions to explore and cosmetics to acquire!

While Where Winds Meet may have a lot of traction amongst Wuxia fans, for NetEase, they also have their own attraction on the table. And while Sword of Justice focuses more on the MMORPG side of things, it's no less feature-rich and about to get even richer with the new update, Roaring Thunder!

Of course, no wandering youxia will be without their signature martial-arts style. And in fine Wuxia fashion, the headlining addition here is the first new sword school for Sword of Justice, Dragonsvelte. Boasting flashy, lightning-infused moves, it's sure to be one you'll want to have a go at.

And having a go at new schools will be a breeze with the addition of the School Change System. Be sure to check out our Sword of Justice class tier list to see more info about what styles will synergise with which of the different roles!

Swing sharply

That's because Roaring Thunder also comes with Mirror Sky Pavilion, a new 12-player dungeon, and an 8v8 capture-the-flag style mode called Stormblade Clash. Not only that, but we've got the opening of a new region with the Eastern Edge Sea and aforementioned Pavilion, alongside new cosmetics and pets to give you plenty to collect in Sword of Justice.

But it's not just Sword of Justice itself getting new stuff, but the series as a whole. A new auto-chess spinoff mode, Chess of Justice, is also now available and will offer familiar mechanics of the genre blended with the kind of epic Wuxia action and lore you expect from the main entry.

While Sword of Justice undoubtedly has the flair of a new release, there are plenty of options out there for MMORPG fanatics where this may not even touch the sides. Check out our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft for our top picks!