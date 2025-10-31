Kingshot tier list: All heroes ranked (October 2025)
It's all about synergy here amidst all the base-building, and this Kingshot tier list should help you figure out who’s worth your resources and who’s just taking up space.
If you’ve only just started playing Kingshot and you’re wondering which heroes are worth investing in, you’re in the right place. I’ve spent quite a bit of time testing out different stuff, and let’s just say - some heroes can completely carry, while others…look better on the bench.
Since this one mixes the battle element with some base building (which you know is always fun), team balance really matters. You can’t just rely on raw power - some of the best heroes are all about synergy. I’ve ranked them based on overall performance and how well they fit into the current meta, so try to follow my recommendations if you want to have an easier time in the long run.
By the way, if you want a few more freebies to make things more interesting, make sure to check the latest Kingshot codes too.
Kingshot tier listNow that you're all caught up, it's time to check the actual rankings!
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
S+ tier
- Jabel
- Jaeger
- Petra
- Amadeus
- Marlin
Jabel is a hero you get for free on your second day of logging in. She's a strong AoE hero who can deal damage, but also provide some defensive stats. During Expedition, she can buff allies quite a bit (both increased damage and DMG reduction), which is incredibly useful.
Petra is a Cavalry hero who relies on her tarot cards. That might not sound like much, but her damage and debuffs are super strong. Her Change of Fate can deal up to 600% damage if she is lucky, while with Turn Card, she can also provide some healing.
Marlin is another AoE DPS who can also stun enemies for a short time. His Lucky Hit will provide additional CC (Stun) after a certain number of strikes. He is good regardless of content, so definitely a hero worth investing in.
S tier
- Hilde
- Saul
Hilde is a dedicated healer, and one of the best, too. Aside from healing, she can also disable the enemy briefly, which is useful in some situations. If you don't need a healer, though, she won't be that "wow", which is why she's not at the top of this Kingshot tier list.
Saul can stun targets for 2 seconds (which is a lot), but also boosts his own attack speed. He can additionally boost his DEF when his HP is low. This makes him a balanced hero or a sub-frontliner.
A tier
- Eric
- Zoe
- Helga
Eric is a great warrior hero who has features of a tank and a swordsman (or, in his case, hammer-man, I suppose) that help the entire team. He can boost his own defence whenever he gets attacked, has a chance to stun the enemies, and deals a little bit of damage.
Zoe relies on getting low HP. She can get super strong once she's below 50% HP, but that's not the most reliable way to play - hence her ranking.
Helga is a classic tank-DPS with reliable AoE damage. She is great at stacking her ATK % whenever she gets hit, which means she shines in battles that last longer.
B tier
- Yeonwoo
- Amane
- Chenko
- Gordon
Yeonwoo is a Growth hero, meaning she benefits the base-building aspect. She grants additional research speed with her Well-Traveled skill, but in terms of battle prowess, she's not that OP.
Amane is an okay support if you need one. She has a buff that grants allies additional ATK and ATK Speed, and with her Divine Melody, she will boost her own ATK Speed every 3 attacks until the end of the battle. She's good for prolonged fights.
Chenko is pretty good for an SR. She can increase her own DEF and ATK, but she tends to fall off towards the end-game.
C tier
- Quinn
- Howard
- Fahd
- Diana
- Olive
- Edwin
- Seth
- Forrest
The C tier has mainly heroes that you won't really use in any comp. They are the R heroes, and some SR heroes that don't have anything special about them. There could be some that you can use until mid-game, like Quinn, since he's probably one of the heroes you will upgrade from the start.
The C tier has mainly heroes that you won't really use in any comp. They are the R heroes, and some SR heroes that don't have anything special about them. There could be some that you can use until mid-game, like Quinn, since he's probably one of the heroes you will upgrade from the start.

I recommend not investing too much in the heroes of this tier since it's a waste of resources. Just try to use them and upgrade them with the minimum resources needed to pass a stage, and then forget about them.