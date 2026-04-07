Magicmon World tier list (April 2026) - Best starting classes in this anime MMORPG

If you're expecting a clear-cut creature collector, then Magicmon might offer a different direction than you might expect. This is an MMORPG through and through, so one of the first things you'll want to do is create your character. Even if you don't take anything else away from this Magicmon: World tier list, remember two things: one, bind your account and two, be sure to check through the stats of each class carefully.

Binding your account is an easy way to ensure your progress is saved. And since Magicmon has a bit of a creaky backend at points, it's better to be safe than sorry. I lost a character I'd put a few good hours into with little explanation, which was a tad demoralising. But, on the plus side, it gave me a chance to try out some other characters along the way!

Your Magicmon are also, as you would expect, basically minions. You get a starting magicmon near the beginning (after the prologue), and around level 90, you'll get access to the second. Most of your actual progression will be through levelling your starter up, upgrading your gear and accruing skills, but magicmon are key to dealing damage to the hordes of enemies you'll be grinding through.

Speaking of which, be prepared for a lot of grinding. Fortunately, Magicmon provides an auto-battler option that, as long as you have half an eye on it to resolve any prompts, is always useful for putting your phone to one side to grind up resources. Oh, and let us have a cheeky plug of our Magicmon: World promo code list to give you some free boosts of valid codes.

As always, remember this is my own personal perspective. The best way to find out which class suits you is to jump in and try for yourself! Now, let's get into the classes...