Magicmon World tier list (April 2026) - Best starting classes in this anime MMORPG
Feelin' the magic?
- Magicmon: World is an anime-style MMORPG with six distinct classes
- Take your favourite Magicmon with you to hop into an adventure
- And get started by reading through our comprehensive tier list for all the info you'll need!
If you're looking for big MMORPG fun, then Magicmon: World might just deliver. Combining regular auto-battler shenanigans, plenty of grinding and, of course, collectible creatures, it's got something for (probably) everyone.
Magicmon World tier listThis time around, we're going to be ranking the best classes and giving you some further tips and tricks. You might ask, 'Why not rank all the Magicmon?' Which is a fair question, and my answer would be that although they're in the title, they're not the core part of your battle loadout.
Magicmon functions more like a classic RPG where equipment, class, and yes, also your Magicmon, all play a part. However, they're far from as crucial as they would be in something like Pokémon.
So, with that in mind, this Magicmon: World tier list will rank each of the beginner classes and offer some tips and tricks on how to deal with your 'mons as you go. Let's get started with some advice on what you should be doing when jumping in!
1
Tips, Tricks and what you need to know
If you're expecting a clear-cut creature collector, then Magicmon might offer a different direction than you might expect. This is an MMORPG through and through, so one of the first things you'll want to do is create your character. Even if you don't take anything else away from this Magicmon: World tier list, remember two things: one, bind your account and two, be sure to check through the stats of each class carefully.
Binding your account is an easy way to ensure your progress is saved. And since Magicmon has a bit of a creaky backend at points, it's better to be safe than sorry. I lost a character I'd put a few good hours into with little explanation, which was a tad demoralising. But, on the plus side, it gave me a chance to try out some other characters along the way!
Your Magicmon are also, as you would expect, basically minions. You get a starting magicmon near the beginning (after the prologue), and around level 90, you'll get access to the second. Most of your actual progression will be through levelling your starter up, upgrading your gear and accruing skills, but magicmon are key to dealing damage to the hordes of enemies you'll be grinding through.
Speaking of which, be prepared for a lot of grinding. Fortunately, Magicmon provides an auto-battler option that, as long as you have half an eye on it to resolve any prompts, is always useful for putting your phone to one side to grind up resources. Oh, and let us have a cheeky plug of our Magicmon: World promo code list to give you some free boosts of valid codes.
As always, remember this is my own personal perspective. The best way to find out which class suits you is to jump in and try for yourself! Now, let's get into the classes...
2
Sword Saint
Having seen where other tier lists place the Sword Saint, I've always been a bit confused. The auto-battle mechanics are really a key part of the day-to-day gameplay, so prioritising classes you absolutely need to pay attention to seems to miss the point. In contrast, Sword Saint is all about turning off your brain in the best way.
Mixing good offensive and defensive capabilities alongside the ever-popular dragon-type, the Sword Saint will be able to take and deal out damage, making them great for grinding. They also boast some of the snazzier armour in Magicmon. So if you're just starting out, this is definitely my top pick.
3
The Chosen One
I suppose I shouldn't be surprised by the fact that an RPG produced in Asia has a character heavily cribbing from everyone's favourite Monkey God, Sun Wukong. Although the Chosen One may be a little too on-the-nose to even be considered an archetype, fittingly enough for the inspiration, this has been one that many people are fans of.
Regardless of matters of personal taste, this is a character that's high on the damage end of things while also being tanky enough to persist on the frontline. A perfectly viable pick, although not the one that I'd personally go with (you'll find out why further down the line). However, if you enjoy the look, then this is a great starter pick.
4
Crimson Hood
This is probably one of the more interesting classes in that they focus on traditional summoning magic. But it does also support my idea that the magicmon themselves aren't really as useful as anything but your standard party members. Summoning means that they also play more into expanding your already formidable roster of critters, like the magicmon, and offering more bodies to soak up damage you'd otherwise be taking.
5
Ghost Warrior
This is one class that regularly gets the nod from others for being top-tier. But I find that it tends to blend in with the others. Admittedly, we've got solid stats here, especially for grinding through the auto-battler content (which is what I've based a lot of my personal picks on). However, if you want 'big dumb sword swing', then you've got other options at the top of this Magicmon: World tier list, but you could do a lot worse as a starting character.
6
Ice Enchanter
This is your mage. And that means he is squishy. See the Wind Whisperer entry for more info. But seriously, it does depend on your playstyle as to whether you work well with Ice Enchanter. Their abilities carry the usual high-impact damage, and I can certainly see them being much more useful as you acquire more magicmon down the line. However, for the early game, there are simply better options to help you grind upwards.
7
Shadow Dancer
This class falls into the same bucket as Wind Whisperer, in my opinion, as I've never really seen an assassin/rogue class in an MMORPG done well. And of course, the last thing you want when you're setting your phone to automatically grind is to come back and find that your character has perished due to their low HP. However, their focus on stealth and movement means that if you do want to play a character that demands your attention, then this is a good choice.
8
Wind Whisperer
Why place the Wind Whisperer here? Simple. Because a ranged character that relies on positioning is not nearly as useful in an auto-battler MMORPG as they would be elsewhere. My higher picks mainly rely on simple statistics, and for good reason, because they allow you to essentially put your phone down and grind through levels.
Now, for other modes, such as PvP, the Wind Whisperer may be good. But in my testing, with this and other classes, I found that Whisperer was the one consistently being knocked down to around half-health. And believe me, in Magicmon, the need for constant attention is a pain.
That said, if you're looking for more rankings, how about taking a gander at our Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy tier list or our Cell Survivor tier list?