Idle Horizons tier list (November 2025)

This Idle Horizons tier list ranks every hero based on their performance in PvP and PvE, so you can figure out which ones to invest in and which ones to skip.

Idle Horizons is a charming pixel-art auto-battler where you want to have the strongest team possible - and to do that, you need to know which are the best heroes (and which aren't). To make things simpler for you, I've sorted them by rarity to help you navigate through the lists with ease.

How the Idle Horizons tier list works

When I put this tier list together, I didn’t just pull numbers from a spreadsheet - I leaned in on my own time in the game. Some heroes just clicked for me in certain modes, while others felt underwhelming no matter how much I tried to make them work (and I did!).

I also didn’t want this list to be only about my perspective, so I spent a good chunk of time reading through discussions in the community. I saw what other players valued, where they struggled, and which heroes they swore by - and it definitely had a say in the final rankings. In the end, it is a mix of my personal experience and the broader community’s voice.

That said, you might want to have a look at the latest Idle Horizons codes too for more goodies, or our Idle Horizons guide to help you hit the ground running.

So, here it goes: