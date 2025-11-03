Idle Horizons tier list (November 2025)
This Idle Horizons tier list ranks every hero based on their performance in PvP and PvE, so you can figure out which ones to invest in and which ones to skip.
Idle Horizons is a charming pixel-art auto-battler where you want to have the strongest team possible - and to do that, you need to know which are the best heroes (and which aren't). To make things simpler for you, I've sorted them by rarity to help you navigate through the lists with ease.
How the Idle Horizons tier list worksWhen I put this tier list together, I didn’t just pull numbers from a spreadsheet - I leaned in on my own time in the game. Some heroes just clicked for me in certain modes, while others felt underwhelming no matter how much I tried to make them work (and I did!).
I also didn’t want this list to be only about my perspective, so I spent a good chunk of time reading through discussions in the community. I saw what other players valued, where they struggled, and which heroes they swore by - and it definitely had a say in the final rankings. In the end, it is a mix of my personal experience and the broader community’s voice.
So, here it goes:
Legendary | Epic | Rare | Uncommon | Common
Legendary heroes
|Hero
|PvE
|PvP
|Lumina
|SSS
|SSS
|Necro
|SS
|B
|Rosie
|S
|S
|Torag
|C
|C
|Shade
|A
|SSS
|Flamee
|A+
|C-
|Claymore
|A
|C
|Cipher
|B-
|B+
|Umbrax
|A-
|A-
|Ashen
|S
|B+
|Valkyrie
|A
|A
|Ignis
|C+
|C+
|Rangar
|B+
|A+
Of course, this is a team-building adventure as I've mentioned in the intro, but everyone wants to know who the best hero is. Well, Lumina is hands down the best (regardless of the content). She's equally amazing in both PvP and PvE scenarios. Try to get her a 100% resist pen charm.
Shade is an excellent hero when it comes to PvP, even though there's not a lot of data on this at the moment. We might have to revisit this one, but currently, it definitely looks very strong.
Epic heroes
|Hero
|PvE
|PvP
|Sylfie
|SSS (Survival)
|B-
|Terra
|SSS
|SSS
|Vanya
|A+
|A-
|Psyro
|A-
|C
|Lyra
|B+
|B+
|Alfred
|C-
|SSS
|Zeke
|D
|B
|Elix
|SS
|SS
|Marlow
|D
|C+
|Lark
|D
|B+
|Aegis
|SSS
|SSS
There are some very strong Epic heroes that top our Idle Horizons tier list.
The most prominent ones are, of course, Terra, who's the best damage support, and the newly released Aegis, who's as good as Terra.
Elix is one of the best supports too - just not as strong as Terra.
Rare heroes
|Hero
|PvE
|PvP
|Sigmund
|A+
|S
|Zephyr
|SSS
|SSS
|Leonard
|A+
|D
|Darius
|C-
|B+
|Druid
|B+
|B+
|Marty
|B+
|D
|Creed
|D
|C+
|Robin
|D
|B
|Vik
|C
|C
|Vince
|D
|D
|Honcho
|D
|D
Usually, lower rarity heroes are not very strong, but that's not the case in Idle Horizons. For example, Zephyr is considered to be the best support at +7 stars.
Another very solid hero is Sigmund, who's considered to be A+ for PvE and S tier for PvP.
Uncommon heroes
|Hero
|PvE
|PvP
|Ricky
|D
|B+
|Lorraine
|C
|B+
|Bell
|A-
|B+
|Penne
|D
|C
|Stanley
|D
|C+
|Himmel
|A
|A
|Gilford
|B-
|D
Obviously, "Uncommon" rarity heroes are not the best. With that said, there are some interesting ones here. Bell and Himmel in particular are two very solid tanks that you can use. Himmel is a bit better overall than Bell.
Common heroes
|Hero
|PvE
|PvP
|Prince
|A-
|C-
|Groon
|C-
|D
|Bruce
|D
|D
|Buffy
|D
|D
|Ivory
|D
|D
|Amina
|D
|D
|Bjorn
|D
|D
|Tiger
|D
|D
Not much to say other than - with the exception of Prince - the commons are simply considered trash.
You are only going to use them in the early stages as a new player before you can get a better hero on your roster.
