Sword of Convallaria introduces the world of Delicious in Dungeon for new collab crossover

Draw your sword!

Sword of Convallaria serves up a heaping helping of a brand-new crossover collab

It introduces the world of Delicious in Dungeon to Convallaria

Jump in for brand-new crossover content and characters, such as dwarf gourmet Senshi

If you're a fan of Sword of Convallaria, it stands to reason that you might be an anime fan too. And if so, you've got quite the treat lined up, as Sword of Convallaria is set to deliver a heaping helping of a brand-new crossover collab with hit manga series Delicious in Dungeon.

Also called Dungeon Meshi, Delicious in Dungeon is part fantasy adventure and part foodie's dream (or nightmare). Following a plucky band of adventurers, it sees them taking up the practice of dungeon cookery or, to put it bluntly, eating monsters. But with mouthwatering renderings, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was a menu more than a series.

Naturally, this collab brings dwarf culinary innovator Senshi and friends to the world of Convallaria and kicks off today with the first part, Chew It, Iria Food! (running until September 23rd). It lets you take on crossover-themed stages. Completing event quests and achievements will nab you Astral Shards, Secret Fate and exclusive furniture such as State of Walking Mushroom.

Order up!

You'll also want to check in on the Dungeon Adventure Guide that runs until September 25th, as this will let you complete designated tasks to unlock Senshi and his Memory Shards entirely for free, with the Encounter in Dungeon avatar frame and Primordial Powder to boot.

There's also the Adventurer's Gift, available until the 23rd, that offers seven-day login rewards of Hope Luxite, the Roast Basilisk Furnite and Legendary Trinket Chests. Finally, there's the Collab Summon Gift also on offer until the 25th. Summoning with the ADventure: Delicious in Dungeon crossover banner nets you a variety of rewards, including the Pot of Memory Interactive Furniture, collab avatars of Marcille and Falin, and other goodies.

If you're planning on jumping in, don't let yourself get caught out! Be sure to check out our Sword of Convallaria promo codes list to see about snagging yourself a free boost.