Gunnar The Witcher: White Wolf glasses review - "Keeping your eyes strain-free across The Continent"

Gunnar's The Witcher: White Wolf glasses reduce eye strain with patented lens tech

Cool little details will delight fans of the franchise

Bridge could use a little work and can be painful after a while

I started striking down evil sorcerers and saving the world across hundred-hour quests at a very young age, and while my epic adventures will forever be immortalised in my own personal hall of fame that no one else will ever really see, my conquests come at a price.

I've been sporting the geekiest glasses since I was in kindergarten, and no, my spectacles weren't even the cool character-designed ones with Hello Kitty's ears on the front. They were wide-rimmed, thick, and made of the heaviest metal known to man, so suffice it to say I've been in a love-hate relationship with my glasses for most of my life.

Of course, now that I'm a cool and groovy adult (in my eyes, which aren't the best), my glasses have changed over the years - and thanks to Gunnar, I can now sport one of those character specs I've always wanted, albeit with wolf-themed details rather than a Sanrio cat with a bow.

Table of contents:

Gunnar The Witcher: White Wolf glasses design

Out of the box, Gunnar's The Witcher: White Wolf glasses look absolutely stunning. The package comes with a microfibre cleaning cloth with Geralt's menacing mug on the front and the Witcher logo on the back, along with a drawstring pouch that flaunts the franchise's wolf insignia and Gunnar's own logo.

The leather case has that same wolf insignia, and the texture honestly makes me feel like it might just be something Geralt himself might lug around on his belt (or his always-full inventory) while adventuring with Roach.

As for the glasses themselves, the aviator frame is made from stainless steel, with the temples wrapped in leather too to keep things in sync with the franchise's style. Again, the Wolf School medallion is etched along with Geralt's Witcher Signs - lovely little details I'd expect from something that's officially licensed.

Gaming experience and performance

These are, of course, meant to reduce eye strain when gaming for too long or clearing through work stuff on your desktop, as Gunnar is known for its patented lens technology that's both anti-reflective and smudge-resistant (finally, protection from my clammy fingers).

The amber tint is pretty subtle once the glasses are on, because while there was definitely a bit of an adjustment period, my vision immediately sorted itself out as soon as I wore the glasses.

It does, essentially, feel like magic, because while working in a particular corner of the house where the sun is always way too bright, I found myself staring at my screen comfortably for hours on end with the glasses on - something I couldn't do before.

I also didn't feel like my eyes were getting tired after rounds of endless runs in Legion of 56 or journeying across The Continent itself - but eventually, the issue came not with the lenses themselves but with the glasses' grip.

What's The Verdict?

Now, I don't know if it's just me being so used to lightweight plastic frames or if I just couldn't find the right adjustment, but after about three hours with the glasses on, the bridge of my nose started to hurt. The material, it turned out, was starting to dig into my skin, and while eye-induced migraines weren't an issue, pressure-induced ones were definitely a possibility.

There was also an odd little distortion along my periphery when looking left and right, so while I appreciate how big the lenses are, the sides aren't the best, in my opinion.

That said, it does its job when keeping the eye strain to a minimum, especially since I recently discovered another way to relax my eyes at the end of a long day. I'm not quite sure the adjustment fits my head, though - and as for whether or not I'll eventually get used to the bridge's pressure, I suppose only time will tell.