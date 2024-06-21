Sword Chronicles Awaken codes and how to redeem them (June 2024)

Redeem these Sword Chronicles Awaken codes for free gems, vouchers, and other rewards!

Sword Chronicles: Awaken is an adventure RPG where you have been chosen as the one true savior. Summon the best heroes and tame the strongest magical beasts to go toe-to-toe with the wretched dark forces of Technu Sector. We have a list of all currently active Sword Chronicles Awaken codes that you can redeem right now for Affinity Boxes, Vouchers, Meteorgems, and more.

Use these codes for Sword Chronicles Awaken to get some valuable items for free and start building your dream team.

Active Sword Chronicles Awaken codes

Appreciation: 2x Affinity Boxes, 2x Hero Vouchers, and 400x Meteorgems.

2x Affinity Boxes, 2x Hero Vouchers, and 400x Meteorgems. Awaken: 5x Selected Vouchers and 5x SP Recruit Vouchers.

5x Selected Vouchers and 5x SP Recruit Vouchers. Haunted Treat: 10x Hero Vouchers and 1777x Meteorgems.

10x Hero Vouchers and 1777x Meteorgems. Renewal: 5x Selected Vouchers and 5x SP Recruit Vouchers.

5x Selected Vouchers and 5x SP Recruit Vouchers. SemiAnnual: 5x Selected Vouchers, 38x Meteorgems, 5x Palace Tokens, 5x Theme Hero Vouchers and 5x Star Venation Tokens.

5x Selected Vouchers, 38x Meteorgems, 5x Palace Tokens, 5x Theme Hero Vouchers and 5x Star Venation Tokens. Swordmas: 3000x Meteorgems, 1x Xmas Surprise, 5x Selected Vouchers, 5x Pet Vouchers, and 5x Theme Hero Vouchers.

Expired codes

Da Qiao’s Joy

Guan’s Joy

Phenomenal

Mystery Bag

Pull Reward

PLAYSCA

Zhao’s Gift

Zhuge’s Gift

How to redeem Sword Chronicles Awaken codes?

There are two ways to redeem Sword Chronicles Awaken codes. You can either use the in-game feature or the gift code redemption webpage. Below are step-by-step guides for both methods.

Redeem Sword Chronicles Awaken codes on mobile

Launch the game.

Open the Event tab.

Tap on Community.

Scroll down and find the Redeem Code option.

Enter the code and hit Redeem to receive the rewards.

Redeem codes via webpage

Visit the official Gift Code Redemption page.

Log in using your QooLand ID.

Enter your Character Name.

Enter the code you want to redeem.

Hit Redeem to receive the rewards.

How to get more codes?