Top 25 best platformers for Nintendo Switch
You'd kind of expect the Nintendo Switch to be home to some wonderful platformers really, wouldn't you?
Nintendo, after all, is the defining figure in the formation of the platformer genre. From the original Donkey Kong through to Mario's latest 3D opus, it's turned out a number of the very best and most influential platformers in the business.
The following list really doesn't disappoint - unless your own personal favourite is missing. We've had to leave off some absolute classics, such was the level of competition.
What we've gone for, beyond simple quality, is a good representation of the current Switch platformer scene. This is a deeply diverse genre, and not just in terms of 2D and 3D perspectives.
There are roguelikes, metroidvanias, shooters, RPGs, and much more besides among the following selection. Something for everyone, you could say.
And if indeed we have missed one of your favourites, be sure to share in the comments below. Hop right into the best Switch platformers!
The original list by John Mundy, updated by PocketGamer staff.
1
Super Mario Odyssey
Some would say that this is the best 3D Switch platformer ever made. Super Mario Odyssey is packed full of wonder, with more ideas and diversion in a single sprawling level than most games manage in their entire length.
2
Celeste
A supreme 2D Switch platformer that somehow marries a series of taut bite-sized acrobatic challenges with a beautifully written narrative. Celeste is a modern great.
3
Hollow Knight
The Switch isn't short of brilliant metroidvanias, but Hollow Knight is arguably the finest of them all. Featuring a wonderfully atmospheric bug-themed world, weighty melee combat, and a sprawling interconnected world to explore, Team Cherry nailed the genre first time. Be wary though, this is not your average Switch platformer, it's one of the most challenging games that you can get your hands on.
4
Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze
An almost-lost Wii U classic gets a second chance on Switch - and what a game it is. This is a 2.5D platformer of the very highest quality, with superb level design and DK's distinctively kinetic movement.
5
Dead Cells
Dead Cells is one of the greatest action platformers to be launched on any platform in recent years, but this slick roguelite suits Switch best of all. Its fluid and varied 2D combat is even more of a feature than its slick platforming. It might be a bit more challenging, so if you're looking for something light, it shouldn't be your first pick.
6
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Super Mario 3D World is a 3D Nintendo Switch platformer of breezy, easy-going grace. It's packaged here alongside the bracingly different Bowser's Fury, which places you in a full (if compact) open world and sets you against a towering Bowser. Both are brilliant, in very different ways.
7
Steamworld Dig 2
Like the first game, Steamworld Dig 2 is a brilliantly vertical metroidvania, in which you must dig down through dirt and precious rocks in a bid to uncover a lost civilisation. Image & Form's expressive steampunk aesthetic is on point, as ever.
8
Sonic Mania
After various ill-advised 3D excursions, Sonic returns to his speedy 2D roots in Sonic Mania. The result is arguably the finest Sonic platformer ever made.
9
Inside
This spiritual successor to the marvellous Limbo goes even further with its spookily immersive world and engrossing platform-puzzler gameplay. Beautiful, strange and slightly icky. Great gymnastics for the brain.
10
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
A wonderful reinvention of the classic adventure-platformer, with beautiful hand-drawn graphics and an orchestral soundtrack. Yes, it's a port with non-optimal virtual controls, but the underlying game is fabulous.
11
Kaze and the Wild Masks
If you've blasted through Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and find yourself itching for more 2.5D platforming brilliant, Kaze and the Wild Masks is a great next step.
12
Ori and the Blind Forest
One of the main competitors to Hollow Knight for the title of 'best most charmingly gorgeous metroidvania game,' Ori and the Blind Forest sets you loose into a beautifully verdant 2.5D world. In 2021, fans of this game were positively surprised after the Ori and the Will of the Wisps got out. You can play them both, and we know you're going to love them, as they are certainly top Switch platformers.
13
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe doesn't have the progressive feel of Super Mario Odyssey or even Bowser's Fury, but this 2.5D adventure is an absolute hoot - especially in multiplayer.
14
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Boldly and successfully switching away from the 3D platforming of the original, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is more of a 2.5D Donkey Kong Country-meets-Super Metroid affair - and a rather splendid one at that.
15
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
The name says it all really: this is a veritable treasure trove of retro platformer goodies, combining the brilliant original with its two generous expansions. As comprehensive a 2D Switch platformer package as you're likely to find.
16
Cave Story+
Cave Story+ is the ultimate iteration of a true indie classic. This is an action platformer that's packed full of memorable levels and a surprising amount of variety.
17
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
It feels a little weird having the original PlayStation mascot represented so boldly on a Nintendo platform. But Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy makes itself at home with three rich slices of no-fuss 3D platforming action.
18
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Your old friend Kirby is in the 3D world now, and you'll run him through from the sunny beaches and tropical environment all the way to the snowy wastes. You'll be able to swallow your opponents, and objects, burrow underground and solve platform challenges.
19
Fe
Fe is a beautiful and unusual take on the 3D Switch platformer, with a serious artistic bent, a beautiful narrative, and an explorative edge.
20
N++
Another member of indie game royalty, N++ contains a seemingly endless supply of bite-sized platforming challenges, and some of the most tactile platforming mechanics you'll find anywhere.
21
Yooka-Laylee
Essentially a love letter to Rare's classic Banjo-Kazooie games of the N64 era - and made by some of the key talent behind those games - Yooka-Laylee is an appropriately bright and bouncy 3D collect-a-thon.
22
The Messenger
A game that takes its inspiration from old school action platformers like Ninja Gaiden, The Messenger's 'cloudstepping' mechanic leads to a series of exhilaratingly balletic aerial battles.
23
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
The ultimate version of one of the finest 2D platformers of the modern era. Rayman combines truly stellar cartoon-level graphics with joyously madcap platforming.
24
Shinsekai: Into the Depths
It's not the most polished metroidvania on Switch, but Shinsekai: Into the Depths nails those feelings of exploration and isolation better than anything, and its underwater setting makes for some fascinating platforming mechanics.
25
GoNNER 2
The original GoNNER was an early indie exclusive for the eShop, with a distinctively gruesome hand-drawn aesthetic and a lashings of tough roguelite action-platforming. This sequel offers more of the same, which still makes it pretty darned unique.