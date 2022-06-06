Top 25 best platformers for Nintendo Switch

You'd kind of expect the Nintendo Switch to be home to some wonderful platformers really, wouldn't you?

Nintendo, after all, is the defining figure in the formation of the platformer genre. From the original Donkey Kong through to Mario's latest 3D opus, it's turned out a number of the very best and most influential platformers in the business.

The following list really doesn't disappoint - unless your own personal favourite is missing. We've had to leave off some absolute classics, such was the level of competition.

What we've gone for, beyond simple quality, is a good representation of the current Switch platformer scene. This is a deeply diverse genre, and not just in terms of 2D and 3D perspectives.

There are roguelikes, metroidvanias, shooters, RPGs, and much more besides among the following selection. Something for everyone, you could say.

And if indeed we have missed one of your favourites, be sure to share in the comments below. Hop right into the best Switch platformers!

The original list by John Mundy, updated by PocketGamer staff.