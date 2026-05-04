Ahead of the Game - Chillquarium relaxes you by letting you stare at fishies all day long

No maintenance, all chill

Feed your fish and have them make money for you

Prettify your aquarium with the money you make

Then feed your fish and do it all over again

It's all about watching fish online and offline in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you all about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

I'm the type of scaredy-cat who refuses to even look at my aunt's pet goldfish, let alone torture myself with an aquarium of my own. The fact that Chillquarium got me interested should tell you just how chill it actually is - and with its relaxing soundtrack bopping along in the background, it really is as low-key as it advertises itself to be.

The idle sim basically has you buying and feeding all kinds of fishies, then waiting until they're full-grown so you can sell them and buy them again. There's a whole lotta waiting around, in fact, because adult fish earn money every day, and if you keep at it, you might just snag one that fetches for a higher price - or you can choose to keep them around, making money for you so you don't have to lift a finger.

It's so chill that you don't actually need to do much - just leave your fishies be, log off, and come back whenever you feel like it to see what's changed. It's similar to Neko Atsume in that sense - you don't actively play the game per se, but you do need to manage how you want to earn those big bucks.

Whatever money you make, you also spend to prettify your aquarium - such is the totally meditative cycle of this lovely little gem. And honestly, that's more than enough.

So, how do you play Chillquarium?