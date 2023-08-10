Features

5 new mobile games to try this week - August 10th, 2023

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week

Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.

Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.

Let's get on with it!

1
Super Snail

Developer: QCplay
Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: RPG
Find out more about Super Snail
Super Snail

This charming idle RPG stands out from the other titles in the same genre with its unique visuals and hilarious characters, as you navigate the Snailverse across a dystopian future. You're tasked with defeating 8 Demon Gods, but you'll also encounter a cast of colourful characters along the way, each one more bizarre than the last.

The game features plenty of humorous memes and references, as well as quirky snail mutations too, with everything ranging from a super-buff snail with wings to an eerily happy mutant snail that's the stuff of nightmares.

2
Molecano

Developer: Thomas K Young
Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Word game
Find out more about Molecano
Molecano

Crafted by Thomas K. Young of Dadish and Super Fowlst fame, this new word puzzle game will challenge your word prowess as you make your way through a volcano as an adorable little mole. In particular, you'll play as Molene the mole, and you'll need to unleash your word skills and expand your vocabulary if you want to navigate your way out of the volcano.

The game features adorable visuals that fans of the developer have come to know and love. Plus, you can also collect food items across 400 levels at launch. There are some cool Easter eggs here too (keep your eyes peeled for Dadish and Fowlst!).

3
Dawnlands

Developer: Seasun Games
Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: RPG
Find out more about Dawnlands
Dawnlands

This gorgeous open-world survival game thrusts you into an ancient land where you'll have to gather, craft, and build to survive. The stunning visuals stretch out across a variety of diverse biomes, and you'll also have to solve puzzles along the way to unlock new discoveries.

The game features over a hundred crafting materials that you can use to build your home. Up to 4 players can join forces and adventure into a single shared world, so you can easily visit each other's worlds or meet up in a random land to go questing together.

4
Pocket Orcs

Available on: Android
Genre: Action
Find out more about Pocket Orcs
Pocket Orcs

This accessible action game features adorable orcs you can customise from weapons to body parts, all presented with cartoonish visuals and a convenient portrait mode for casual sessions on the go.

Apart from the regular enemies you need to clear each stage, you'll also have to fight against epic bosses for tons of awesome loot, which, in turn, you can use to upgrade your gear and boost your body parts for more firepower.

5
Grand Cross: Age of Titans

Available on: iOS + Android + Steam
Genre: Action, Adventure, Multiplayer, Strategy
Find out more about Grand Cross: Age of Titans
Grand Cross: Age of Titans

This highly anticipated game from Netmarble offers an anime-themed strategy experience on mobile, with an immersive isekai narrative for you to sink your teeth into. You'll take on the role of the Savior tasked with bringing peace to the world of Skyna.

Given the game's genre, you can unleash your inner tactician here with customised troops across real-time battles. Perhaps what makes this experience more unique is that you can wield cool mechs called Titans to turn the tide of combat in your favour. The story is told through a webtoon-esque style as well to keep things interesting.

