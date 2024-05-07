Soul Knight Prequel codes for May 2024

Developers of the game have been very generous with the gifts lately, and we have gathered all of the Soul Knight Prequel codes that are currently active.

Following the success of Soul Knight, the developers at ChillyRoom have finally brought a second iteration in the form of Soul Knight Prequel. The action role-playing game has received a great reception from the community upon release, with many people enjoying the gameplay that it offers.

Progressing in Soul Knight Prequel requires you to put in a lot of time and effort. Luckily, you can cut down the process a bit by utilizing the different gift codes that the developers have been providing. These codes are an interesting avenue to receive free rewards inside the game.

This guide lists all the active Soul Knight Prequel codes you can utilize inside the game.

Active Soul Knight Prequel codes

DAILYFREEBIE - Volcanic Hephaestite+Weathered Hephaestite+Daily Invitation

- Volcanic Hephaestite+Weathered Hephaestite+Daily Invitation 2024NEWYEAR : Weathered Hephaestite + 15x Gems + 5x Resurrection Coins

: Weathered Hephaestite + 15x Gems + 5x Resurrection Coins HAPPYDAY : 50x Gems + Cardpack Voucher + 1000x Coins

: 50x Gems + Cardpack Voucher + 1000x Coins THX4ALLGP : 3x Gale Juice + 3x Housing Snapshots + 3x Bullion + Tempest Juice + Life Juice + Captain Paloma’s skin and more (Android)

: 3x Gale Juice + 3x Housing Snapshots + 3x Bullion + Tempest Juice + Life Juice + Captain Paloma’s skin and more (Android) ASTHX4ALL: Egg + 2x Gold Nuggets + Computer House Skin + Apple Character Skin (iOS)

The following are the Soul Knight Prequel codes that are currently functioning:

If you have already used these, you may wait for the developers to provide newer codes for Soul Knight Prequel.

Expired codes

YULEBALL - New year special gift (Valid till April 4)

How to use Soul Knight Prequel codes

The redemption centre for the codes lies inside the game itself. The following steps can be followed to employ the codes inside the game:

Step 1: Once you are done with the tutorial, head outside and interact with the mailbox you find.

Once you are done with the tutorial, head outside and interact with the mailbox you find. Step 2: You may then navigate to the redeem code tab , which is indicated by the key symbol in the envelope.

You may then navigate to the , which is indicated by the key symbol in the envelope. Step 3: The text field to insert the code will display on the screen, and you must accurately enter the aforementioned codes.

The text field to insert the code will display on the screen, and you must accurately enter the aforementioned codes. Step 4: As the final step, you must tap on the tick mark.

The code will get automatically redeemed, and the rewards associated with it will get delivered to your in-game account. Do not mix these with another game in the series, as we have covered Soul Knight codes as well.

Original article by Nishant Thakkar, updated by Sumant Meena