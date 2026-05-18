Magic Journey: War of Heroes Tier List (May 2026)
From tanky taunters to heroes who self-heal based on DPS, this Magic Journey: War of Heroes Tier List should help you rank them all to create the ultimate squad!
Updated on May 18th, 2026 - Version: 1.0.13
In Magic Journey: War of Heroes, you will have your main character, and then deploy alongside them a bunch of heroes - it's pretty simple. You can upgrade your hero, boost their stats, and also boost your hero's level. Since it's an AFK idler, you will rely a lot on resources gathered outside of battle, which you should, of course, use wisely (our latest Magic Journey: War of Heroes codes will help you grab more freebies too).
That said, this Magic Journey: War of Heroes tier list should give you a very good idea of which UR (or lower) heroes are worth your resources!
I've ranked every hero from UR+ to R, so you can make an educated decision when creating your team. Of course, luck also plays a part in which heroes you'll get, but let's set that aside for now. Let's just focus on what we really care about - which heroes are top tier.
Magic Journey: War of Heroes tier listWithout further ado, let's see which heroes are must-haves and which are not!
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
S+ tier
- Psyche
- Laurana
- Monkey King
- Isabel
- Mary
- Irene
- Emilia
- Skadi
- Diana
- Audrey
- Flora
- Hermina Granen
- Nemesis
- Hebe
- Ypleis
- Nova
Psyche is a simple UR, but she is super strong - she deals lots of damage for her rarity, she can ignore control immunity and can even silence the enemies. With her kit, she can weaken enemies, too. She's just really strong, and if you manage to awaken and max her out, she's going to be a great addition to any team.
Audrey is a healer - she's UR+, and her kit is downright insane. She can heal and negate negative effects from the team, and also offer damage reduction. She's the support that rules all supports. Hands-down the best healer/support in this Magic Journey: War of Heroes tier list.
Emilia is a mage who kinda looks like Elsa (but not as much as Isabel). She deals AoE damage, and despite her looks, she does burn damage. She can reduce the enemy's DMG reduction and can inflict solid DoT.
S tier
- Sakuya
- Liadrin
- Irelia
- Hera
- Dantes
- Abadon
- Cacia
- Tethys
- Clorin
Sakuya can target the enemy with the highest attack. She is a hero who can stack her skill and deal damage based on the stacks. She is great at obliterating enemies with the highest ATK, which makes her great in PvP. She can also survive one instance of lethal damage!
Irelia is not the same Irelia from LoL, but a standalone hero who deals AoE damage in a column. She relies on her damage reduction and CC (Stun), which also adds to her chances to counterattack enemies when getting attacked. The only drawback is that she taunts, which is both good and bad - you need a solid healer to keep her alive.
Abadon is a UR hero who is similar to Sakuya in the sense that he attacks the enemy with the highest HP. He can reduce their ATK and has a chance to CC them. With his Death Reap, he will target the lowest HP enemies, which can be super useful at times - especially if targeting DPS enemies, which usually have lower defences.
A tier
- Cleopatra
- Hathor
- Haniya
- Solomon
- Sirsi
- Tolan
- Geralt
- Eunomia
- Bonny
Cleopatra is a burst DPS who can apply weaken and other negative effects on enemies. She self-heals based on the damage dealt by allies, which makes her a great addition if you have a high DPS team.
Hathor can cleanse her own debuffs and can restore her own HP whenever an enemy dies - she is great against teams with a lot of CC. She doesn't deal that much damage, but she does have some AoE, which makes her good for the mid-game.
Solomon is a healer who constantly restores energy. It's a pretty average unit, but it can work well in the early to mid-game.
B tier
- Fleet General
- Eris
- Jennifer
- Tisiphone
- Selune
- Ilya
- Syrio
- Ludwig
- Artemis
- Ella
- Sertan
- Ember
- Brelina
- Angelica
- Lisa
- Nicole
- Katrina
All of these B-tier heroes are valid for the early game. I recommend you steer clear of them in end-game scenarios, since they won't do much. Fleet General can be decent because of her damage output for a while, but soon enough, she will not manage to keep up with the high enemy HP pools.
C tier
- Iola
- German
- Charlotte
- Magnaret
- Marita
- Algebi
- Landigris
- Philip
- Moglas
- Leonidas
- Elven Archer
These are the lowest heroes currently available. Avoid upgrading any of them, because it's a waste of resources. You will probably not even use them in the early game, which is why I suggest just forgetting about them and only upgrading them for the gallery bonus.
If you're on the hunt for more ways you can buff up your team in other genres, have a look at our Resident Evil Survival Unit tier list and Overfield tier list too!