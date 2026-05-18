Magic Journey: War of Heroes Tier List (May 2026)

From tanky taunters to heroes who self-heal based on DPS, this Magic Journey: War of Heroes Tier List should help you rank them all to create the ultimate squad!

Updated on May 18th, 2026 - Version: 1.0.13

In Magic Journey: War of Heroes, you will have your main character, and then deploy alongside them a bunch of heroes - it's pretty simple. You can upgrade your hero, boost their stats, and also boost your hero's level. Since it's an AFK idler, you will rely a lot on resources gathered outside of battle, which you should, of course, use wisely (our latest Magic Journey: War of Heroes codes will help you grab more freebies too).

That said, this Magic Journey: War of Heroes tier list should give you a very good idea of which UR (or lower) heroes are worth your resources!

I've ranked every hero from UR+ to R, so you can make an educated decision when creating your team. Of course, luck also plays a part in which heroes you'll get, but let's set that aside for now. Let's just focus on what we really care about - which heroes are top tier.

Magic Journey: War of Heroes tier list

Without further ado, let's see which heroes are must-haves and which are not!Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.