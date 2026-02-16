Summoners War launches new collaboration event for Lord of the Rings summoning

That still only counts as one

Summoners War and its Lord of the Rings collab is still going strong

This time, a new update for Tower of Ascension will offer enticing rewards

Clear floor 50 to grab a scroll guaranteeing a collab-exclusive character

Whatever else you can say about Summoners War and its latest collaboration featuring characters from iconic fantasy series The Lord of the Rings, it's that they haven't shied away from promoting it for all its worth. Be that in producing special collab merchandise or, now, launching another new sub-event that will allow you to grab one of the LotR characters!

The Trial of Ascension is getting a new update available until March 14th that will offer a special reward for those who manage to clear floor 50 of the Tower of Ascension. The reward is a Lord of the Rings scroll that offers guaranteed pull of a collab-exclusive character.

To remind you who's featured, we have key members of the Fellowship with Aragorn, Gandalf and Legolas (still no Gimli!) while Gollum lurks in the background. Frodo, the Ringbearer, has also been available as an exclusive login reward for players.

In the land of Mordor, where the shadows lie

You'll want to check in on the event as well, anyway, because this Trial of Ascension update also comes with other collab-exclusive events offering rewards such as growth materials for you to dig into.

And yes, I'm aware that for many Legendarium purists this can seem a bit off-putting. But at the same time, for fans of Lord of the Rings, these past few months have seen the series make something of a comeback into pop culture, with the return of the Peter Jackson movies to cinemas bringing it back to the fore. For one, I think it's a good thing, although it's still not going to get me into gachas anytime soon.

But in the meantime, if this collab inspires dreams of fantasy, why not dig into our list of the best RPGs on Android to see what we've picked out as some of the best-in-class for amazing adventures beyond the bounds of reality!