Summoners War kicks off exciting new, reward-packed in-game event through natural play

Naturally

Summoners War: Sky Arena is kicking off a new in-game event

Nab EXP by playing normal activities and trade it in for rewards

Everything from Mana Stones to Rune Essences and beyond is up for grabs

I think it's fair to say that, in the world of gacha, you'll find more than a few cases of events and rewards which sort of interrupt the natural flow of gameplay. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that's the rule, not the exception. But Summoners War: Sky Arena looks to defy that trend with a brand-new event!

Com2uS is certainly touting this new event as a way to nab plenty of exciting rewards through regular gameplay. Which is to say, no special missions or other tasks to complete. The Transcendence Scroll EXP mission event runs through to April 12th and features goodies including Mana Stones, Mystical Scrolls and Rune Essences.

So how do you actually earn them? Well, as stated above, just by playing normally. Certain activities, such as PvP, summoning or participating in guild gameplay, will net you EXP. After you accrue a certain amount, you just trade that in for some of those spicy rewards.

In it to win it

I do think it speaks to one of the frustrations of the gacha genre that this is considered exceptional. One of the things that puts me off the format, and many other games that crib from it, is the FOMO aspect. So just having an event that rewards you for playing (relatively) normally is a surprisingly smart choice.

You'll definitely want to check in on our Summoners War tier list either way, to prep for some good pulls or to know how to build out your team if you're planning to head into PvP!

But if you're stuck out in the cold because you've had some kind of issue with your phone, then don't worry. Why not shop around and check out our OnePlus 15R review to see what we thought of this new, gamer-focused phone?