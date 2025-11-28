Overfield tier list of characters (November 2025)
It's not enough to have characters that look strong on paper in your lineup - let our OverField tier list guide you through the best ones to pick.
If you’ve already played the cosy RPG OverField even for just a little bit, then you already know how chaotic and fun it can get once you start unlocking more girls. It throws so many different roles and playstyles at you that it’s easy to get lost in what actually works long-term.
Some characters feel great in the early game, then fall off the moment you hit tougher bosses, while others don’t shine until you build them properly and see them in real fights (you might want to check out our OverField codes for extra resources to help you out).
I’ve been switching teams nonstop these past days just to see what sticks, and I’ve noticed how big the gap is between “looks strong on paper” and “actually carries your account.” OverField rewards good positioning, smart ult timing and picking the right girls for each encounter, so it makes a huge difference to know who’s truly worth investing in.
It's also worth mentioning that the difference between SR and SSR isn't always that important. Yeah, Hikari is in a tier of her own, but since it's still too early to have all the character releases they have in the CN version, she's still at the top of the charts.
I based my OverField tier list on the CN version, since that's the most accurate one for the end-game. So, if you're looking to actually GET to that point, I think we can dive right in!
OverField tier list
The tiers for the new characters will be adjusted as soon as we get some new ones - like Li, who's going to be S+ tier.
|Tier
|Character
|S tier
|Hikari
|A tier
|Shiika, Flavoure, Nicy
|B tier
|Fei, Kobushi, Cho, Miao, Momo
|C tier
|Cacao, Dove, Eynn, Lexy, Tutu
1
Hikari
She is a powerhouse. She wields a sword and can deal AoE damage. Her basic attacks deal insane amounts of damage, and her kit has some really unique effects. She summons gates that CC enemies and deal damage, and much more. She is also able to reduce the damage taken by the entire team, while also continuously dealing damage.
She's a must-summon the moment you start playing.
- Element: Dark
2
Shiika
Shiika wields daggers that can deal melee slash damage. She can immobilise enemies for a short period with her Time Blade, while also possessing some AoE damage. She can use her Ultimate to damage all enemies in an area, trapping them in a field that continuously deals damage. She is a great alternative in this OverField tier list if you don't have Hikari.
- Element: Light
3
Miao
I was very excited to try out Miao, which led me to a little bit of disappointment. She appears really strong on paper, but in reality, she's not. She commands a crystal ball to deal damage, but somehow that damage is melee - which is atypical for a mage. She has a chance to burn enemies with her Stay Hydrated skill, which is not that high. The only saving grace is her Ultimate, which is actually good.
She spins and deals continuous damage to surrounding targets, and this time not in melee range - the Ultimate skill of Miao is ranged! Yay...
- Element: Dark
