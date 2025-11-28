Overfield tier list of characters (November 2025)

It's not enough to have characters that look strong on paper in your lineup - let our OverField tier list guide you through the best ones to pick.

If you’ve already played the cosy RPG OverField even for just a little bit, then you already know how chaotic and fun it can get once you start unlocking more girls. It throws so many different roles and playstyles at you that it’s easy to get lost in what actually works long-term.

Some characters feel great in the early game, then fall off the moment you hit tougher bosses, while others don’t shine until you build them properly and see them in real fights (you might want to check out our OverField codes for extra resources to help you out).

I’ve been switching teams nonstop these past days just to see what sticks, and I’ve noticed how big the gap is between “looks strong on paper” and “actually carries your account.” OverField rewards good positioning, smart ult timing and picking the right girls for each encounter, so it makes a huge difference to know who’s truly worth investing in.

It's also worth mentioning that the difference between SR and SSR isn't always that important. Yeah, Hikari is in a tier of her own, but since it's still too early to have all the character releases they have in the CN version, she's still at the top of the charts.

I based my OverField tier list on the CN version, since that's the most accurate one for the end-game. So, if you're looking to actually GET to that point, I think we can dive right in!

OverField tier list

The tiers for the new characters will be adjusted as soon as we get some new ones - like Li, who's going to be S+ tier.