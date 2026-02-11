Summoners War announces limited-edition tie-in merchandise for Lord of the Rings collaboration

We wants it

Summoners War and its Lord of the Rings collab is still going strong

And Com2Us are tying in with new merchandise now available to pre-order

That includes themed playing cards, a blanket and other crossover goodies

Even almost a century onwards, The Lord of the Rings remains a stunningly popular example of fantasy literature, if not the progenitor of the whole genre. So it shouldn't be surprising that Summoners War and their latest LotR collab are being squeezed for all their worth.

The team-up, which features members of the Fellowship such as Aragorn and Frodo, as well as the villainous Gollum, has been live for a while now. But fans will soon be able to grab merch based on the crossover event on the official Summoners War merch website, as pre-orders open now with orders expected to be fulfilled in April.

You'll be able to grab everything from a Fellowship-themed blanket to playing cards, desk pads and acrylic stands. Of course, all of this is themed specifically after the versions presented in-game and also features Summoners War characters and monsters. So it's probably not what you'll want to grab for the Tolkien purist you may know.

Hobbited

Look, I know what you're thinking, and yes, I do admit this sort of merchandising can come across as just a tad gaudy. But at the same time, anyone suggesting J.R.R. would be rolling over in his grave would probably be upset at how much he'd dislike it (I mean, his son Christopher infamously disliked the PJ movie series).

Ultimately, I think it's pretty harmless at its core. That being said, am I eager to grab myself a set of playing cards? Probably not, but if you're a humungous Summoners War and Lord of the Rings fan, then this is probably like Christmas (or Yule) come early. So be sure to hop into the Com2Us store and pre-order if it's what you've been waiting for.

In the meantime, if you're a Summoners War fanatic and yet somehow haven't jumped into this latest event, then might I humbly point you over to our Summoners War: Sky Arena tier list for some reminders and pointers on how to