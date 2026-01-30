Summoners War's hotly anticipated collaboration with the legendary Lord of the Rings is now live

One does not simply summon into Mordor

Summoners War's Lord of the Rings collab is now live

It features fan-favourite characters such as Aragorn and Legolas (but no Gimli)

Meanwhile, you can summon Frodo Baggins as a five-star character through collaboration missions

With the 25th anniversary of the iconic Peter Jackson film adaptation currently ongoing, it's a big time for Lord of the Rings. And the latest to capitalise on that is none other than the popular character-collecting RPG Summoners War: Sky Arena, with their highly anticipated collab event now live!

The crossover features many iconic members of the Fellowship, with Gandalf, Aragorn, and Legolas all featured. Naturally, Frodo also stars and will be available as a free five-star character for completing collaboration missions. Meanwhile, the treacherous Gollum also lurks around, no doubt trying to get his Precious.

Not only that, but the realm of Mordor will also be available to challenge players. Everywhere from the Black Gate to the fortress of Barad-Dur, as you face down villains including the Mouth of Sauron and the Witch-king of Angmar.

They'll walk if I tell them to

My personal disgust that we don't have Gimli, son of Gloin, in this crossover aside, I think that it's arguably pretty decent for what it is. Obviously, there'll be some Legendarium purists irritated to see their favourite characters dropped into a mobile RPG, but part and parcel of being arguably the most famous fantasy property of all time is that they'll pop up in unexpected places.

Summoners War also seems intent on capitalising on this new collab, including offering an unprecedented guaranteed five-star collaboration character as part of the reward track for some of their collab missions. Suffice it to say then that The Lord of the Rings is considered a truly grand prize to feature in this popular RPG.

