Summoners War Rush codes (October 2025)

If you want to get your hands on some free EXP and Gold, we have exactly what you need. We have collected the latest Summoners War Rush codes, so you can get lots of summon tickets, but also a lot of offline EXP and Gold, which is always good to have to upgrade your Monsters.

Not only that, but you can claim some chests with delicious potions and other gifts as well, which will significantly speed up your progress.

New and working Summoners War Rush codes

9RINARUSH (expires October 23rd)

MI9MI9CK (expires October 16th)

DG99CRAKA

MAYDAY55 - 50 Potion Chests, 2 Offline Gold (2h), 2 Offline EXP (2h)

- 100 General Summon Tickets, 2 Offline Gold (2h), 2 Offline EXP (2h)

Expired codes

SW100RUSH - 1,500 Monster Summon Tickets (expires October 2nd)

D3DAYRUSH3 (expires September 29th)

7DAY7RUSH (expires September 25th)

LUSHENDICE8 (expires September 24th)

RUSHD9DAY (expires September 22nd)

D14DAYRUSH (expires September 18th)

8GROGENRUSH (expires September 17th)

MIMICK88 (expires September 11th)

8VANESSA (expires September 4th)

SRUSH257 (expires August 21st)

7RUSHGIFT (expires August 14th)

DATTACK7 (expires August 07th)

257RUSHUP (expires August 1st)

JUNEBOX66 - Rewind Glass x1, Offline EXP (2 hr) x3, Offline Gold (2 hr) x3 (expires July 6th)

(expires July 27th)

DUNGEON620 (expires July 20th)

SUPPORT66 (expires July 13th)

APRBFSP49

APRBSPV1

SPECIAL222

DEFENCE1

V2APRBSP

RUSHUPV1

DUNGEONV1

V2DUNGEON

VDAYRUSH214

SUMMONRV1

V2RSUMMON

RUSHFORYOU

RUSHMARKETDAY

RUSHBACKTOWORK

RUSHONTHEWAY

RUSHONTHEBEACH

F1RSTOPEN

How to redeem the SM Rush codes?

Step 1 : Open the Menu in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2 : Go to Settings .

Step 3 : Tap on News (on top of Delete Account).

Step 4 : Go to the middle tab (the one with a heart).

Step 5 : Select the Coupon Exchange option.

Step 6: Type in your SWR coupon code, and then hit the Use Coupon button.

The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail, but bear in mind it could take up to a minute for them to appear. So, if you don't see anything the moment you open your mail, don't worry. They might just be a minute late, but they'll arrive.

How to get more codes?

About Summoners War: Rush

New Summoners War Rush codes are released regularly on the game's official forum, but they also make posts to the forum (hinting at a new code) on their X account. If all that sounds too much, you can always just save this page and check it regularly - we'll add any new codes we find to this list!It's a mobile tower defence game , with idle elements and constant fighting. I'd add that it's not for the faint of heart, because despite it being semi-idle, you still have to be active for quite a long time every day, summoning new gear and trying your best to climb the ranks.

