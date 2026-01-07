Summoners War Rush tier list - pick your monster

To create a real winning team, you need to know who the most powerful monsters are in the game, and this Summoners War Rush tier list will rank every monster there is.

If you want to know what monsters you should use in Summoners War: Rush, this Summoners War: Rush tier list will give you all the information you need on the best Legend rarity monsters.

Before we get started, you need to understand that, if you've already played some other Summoners War games, chances are you will recognise a few of the monsters. Just like in other entries in the franchise, the rarity of a monster is incredibly important. There are five of them:

Legend (the best)

(the best) Unique

Hero

Elite

Rare (the worst)

You want to focus only on using Legend or Unique monsters, since Hero and below are too weak to keep up with the power required to beat a stage.

Tier list breakdown

When it comes to who the best (and the worst) monsters to use are, our updated Summoners War Rush tier list will answer that question for you. Below and on the next pages, we have ranked the best Legend monsters.

Of course, they are not made equal either, since some of them (like Sabrina) have always been top-tier. That will likely not change anytime soon.

There is also an honourable mention for one Unique monster, Elucia, who is overall pretty great - you'll find more information about her in her respective tier.

