Summoners War Rush tier list - pick your monster

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Summoners War: Rush
To create a real winning team, you need to know who the most powerful monsters are in the game, and this Summoners War Rush tier list will rank every monster there is.

Updated on January 7th, 2026 - Version: 2.135793 - Latest Additions: Dusky

If you want to know what monsters you should use in Summoners War: Rush, this Summoners War: Rush tier list will give you all the information you need on the best Legend rarity monsters.

Before we get started, you need to understand that, if you've already played some other Summoners War games, chances are you will recognise a few of the monsters. Just like in other entries in the franchise, the rarity of a monster is incredibly important. There are five of them:

  • Legend (the best)
  • Unique
  • Hero
  • Elite
  • Rare (the worst)
summoners war rush gallery of monsters

You want to focus only on using Legend or Unique monsters, since Hero and below are too weak to keep up with the power required to beat a stage. 

Tier list breakdown

When it comes to who the best (and the worst) monsters to use are, our updated Summoners War Rush tier list will answer that question for you. Below and on the next pages, we have ranked the best Legend monsters. 

Of course, they are not made equal either, since some of them (like Sabrina) have always been top-tier. That will likely not change anytime soon. 

There is also an honourable mention for one Unique monster, Elucia, who is overall pretty great - you'll find more information about her in her respective tier.

S+ tier  |  S tier  |  A tier  |  B tier  |  C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.

S+ tier

sabrina the best monsters
  • Dusky
  • Sabrina
  • Artamiel
  • Soha
  • Dusky
  • Melissa
  • Seimei
  • Cassandra
  • Grogen
  • Jeanne
Sabrina has been the best monster in SWR for a while. Even with the release of new monsters, she still reigns supreme. She could even be placed in a tier of her own, given how strong she is. She can prioritise Tanks, and she deals insanely high damage. Jeanne is great thanks to her attack speed buff, and also because she can become invincible at 5*. Melissa is a new monster that went straight to the S tier. Her buffs are simply too good to ignore. Her kit relies on some buffs that increase the CRIT DMG of Melee allies (synergises with Artamiel), while her 3rd skill, Crescent Moon Slash, applies the Amplify buff to all allies.

S tier

alicia frost witch in summoners war rush
  • Mago
  • Elucia
  • Ceres
  • Charlotte
  • Rina
  • Qitian Dasheng
  • Craka
  • Shihwa
  • Tesarion
Shihwa is a very good buffer who applies CRIT Rate UP and CRIT DMG UP to ranged allies. She can be obtained for free from the Summoning Road, so she's a good monster to add to your roster! Tesarion is a good damage dealer, and if you have him starred up, you should definitely use him on your team. His skill, Blazing Bash, deals serious damage to bosses, making him a good monster to use when the situation requires. Ceres is one of the (very) few unique monsters that is considered playable, mainly because of her ability to apply the Blind status. This is important because Blind is another layer of defense that helps keep your frontline (and therefore your entire team) alive. So, if you are struggling to keep your monsters alive, consider adding Ceres to your team since she's easier to get.

A tier

delphoi the fairy
  • Astar
  • Eleona
  • Anavel
  • Ariel
  • Lushen
  • Verdehile
  • Ophilia
  • Delphoi
  • Alicia
  • Sekhmet
Ariel is considered one of the Summoners' War staple monsters, but here, he only ranks somewhere in the mid-tier. He can debuff the enemy's ATK, and can shield allies with his Archangel's Blessing. Delphoi is very good for Tower Defense, but nothing else beyond that. She can put enemies to sleep, buff ranged allies, and also avoid death once per battle when she hits 5*. Alicia can be obtained for free from the Summoning Road, and she is a decent AoE DPS. She can inflict Freeze on the enemies, which makes her great against large clusters of enemies.

B tier

vanessa
  • Feng Yan
  • Mei Hou Wang
  • Vanessa
  • Celestia
Mei Hou Wang is a melee monster, and he is not that great, but he does increased damage to frozen enemies. He pairs nicely with Alicia if you're looking for some synergy! Vanessa is decent for boss battle, since she can buff melee allies' ATK. She can also stun enemies within range, which can be useful, situationally. Feng Yan, or the kung-fu panda of this universe, is a decent monster for the Arena, since he can debuff the enemy's Crit Rate. He can also become immune to CC, two stats that are not really useful in PvE, only in PvP.

C tier

lapis assassin
  • Lapis
  • Galleon
  • Tetra
  • Chasun

Stuck at the bottom of our Summoners War Rush tier list, we have some of the Legend monsters that aren't that great. Sadly, monsters like Tetra, Lapis, Galleon and Chasun aren't worth bothering with or picking from the Summoning Road since you won't end up using them in the long run. They could only be decent at the start of the game, and that's about it.

Since you've been so industrious and got all the way to the end, feel free to use the latest Summoners War Rush codes and earn free Rewind Glass, offline EXP and more!

