My Beloved Star opens pre-registrations for the zodiac-based otome ahead of its launch

It's written in the stars

Guide twelve princes based on the zodiac

New characters introduced

Pre-registrations are now open

We covered its initial announcement last month, but now, My Beloved Star has opened its astral doors to pre-registrations on iOS and Android. The otome is set to launch in February, and if you'd like to get first dibs ahead of the launch date, you'd best throw your name in the ring.

Just in case you're not privy to the ins and outs of otomes, you'll essentially play a pivotal role in a narrative where charming male leads will often vie for your affection.

So, as expected, you'll take on the role of the all-important king's oracle in My Beloved Star, and it's up to you to guide the princes on their quest to become the King of the Universe. But the road to the crown isn't easy, so expect lots of juicy conflicts (and romance, of course) to ensue along the way.

There's Pluto, the Dark Sentinel, and Lunatys, the Moon’s Satellite, for instance. These new characters will be joining the fray too - but everyone has a deeper backstory you'll need to unravel yourself, right? That's all part of the fun - and if any warm and fuzzy feelings come with it, then that's more than welcome.

The twelve princes are based on the zodiac too, by the way, and the otome is meant to offer voiced horoscopes you can indulge in with your chosen prince every day. How else will you get closer to the princes if you don't engage with them on a daily basis? And with the stellar voice cast here, I'd be all for it.

In any case, you can sign up now to make sure you don't miss out when it launches early next year. In the meantime, though, if you're on the hunt for more romance to tide you over, our list of the best otome games on mobile should do the trick.