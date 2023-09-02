Summoners War: Sky Arena brings new Dimension Raid content in latest update

Com2uS has just dropped a major content update for Summoners War: Sky Arena, bringing loads of new content to the smash-hit fantasy RPG. This patch introduces a cool new Dimension Raid as well as an overhauled Dimension Hole system which opens doors to bucketloads of rewards. In addition, players can check out the new monster and take advantage of the improvements made to the crafting system.

Summoners War: Sky Arena has revamped Dimension Hole gameplay with the new Dimension Raid. It is a single-player mode that grants rewards like Ancient Grindstones and Ancient Enchanted Gems for defeating hordes of Monsters. Extra goodies can be earned through missions that unlock on a monthly basis.

Players looking for more challenges can test their skills against the new Devil Maiden monster. He is a 5-star enemy that holds a Demon Bag and can easily obliterate the opposition. To make things even trickier, Frankenstein has become more ferocious, and the Living Armour becomes even truer to its name with impenetrable shields and armour.

Meanwhile, community feedback has also ensured that the Rift of Worlds is updated. The latest patch brings improvements in the form of better skill animations for attributes such that they play at a slightly faster rate. Other changes include a reduction in the groggy time of bosses to make matches shorter and an increase in bonus points from 500,000 to 1,000,000.

On top of that, Rift Raids will also have a low chance of dropping special crafting items like the Beast Horn and Beast Claw. For guaranteed rewards, be sure to redeem this list of Summoners War codes for free scrolls and mana.

Finally, certain adjustments have also been made to the Abyssal Floor. It will now be hosted bimonthly, with a single season lasting a year as opposed to the current six-month period.

Download Summoners War: Sky Arena now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.