Summoners War teases upcoming The Witcher collab event, dropping soon this January 31st

In case you missed it, Com2uS has just dropped a scintillating teaser clip that reveals the next collaboration event within Summoners War: Sky Arena. In particular, you can look forward to exploring the world of The Witcher as the popular mobile RPG continues its 10th-anniversary festivities this year.

In the upcoming crossover within Summoners War: Sky Arena, you can expect to welcome the titular witcher himself, Geralt of Rivia, into the game. While there are currently no details on the collab at the moment, it's safe to say Geralt himself will become a playable character and will likely be available to summon from the gacha pool much like other iconic characters in previous franchise collabs.

From the teaser clip alone, we can clearly see Geralt making an appearance to the beat of the epic Witcher soundtrack in the background, and from the accompanying teaser image, both his swords will be coming along with him. We can't confirm the other characters just yet, but suffice it to say that Sky Island should be gearing up for familiar faces from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt beginning January 31st.

