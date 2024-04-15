Summoners War: Sky Arena celebrates its 10th anniversary with a massive update

Get your hands on new monsters amongst a tonne of other rewards

Nat 5 Monsters on offer just by collecting 10-Year Coins

Anniversary Scrolls available at hefty discount

Giveaways of various Transmog skins and QoL improvements as well

Summoners War: Sky Arena, Com2uS’ beloved action RPG that has captured the hearts of millions of players over the years, is celebrating a massive milestone with an even bigger update. The studio’s flagship title is commemorating its tenth anniversary and you're invited to join the festivities. You can take part in the series of events that have been organised for all summoners, getting your hands on some exclusive goodies in the process.

To kick off the celebration, Summoners War: Sky Arena is giving away Nat 5 Monsters with the Fire, Water, or Wind attributes to help you cruise through all dungeons. All you have to do is collect a bunch of 10-Year Coins and they’re yours. New Cyborg and Hacker-type monsters have also joined the arena with a bonus event for a few weeks.

The anniversary update further includes Transmog Giveaways, allowing you to customize monsters with themes and attributes of your choice. You can get up to 10 Transmogs by checking into the game, including the exclusive Heroine of Destiny Homunculus as well.

10th Anniversary Scrolls will also be available at a throwaway price, costing only one coin for the first hundred, with subsequent ones priced at 15 apiece. Based on the number of scrolls you purchase, you will gain access to various items in the Special Shop, including Legendary All Attribute Scrolls, L&D Scrolls, Legendary Scrolls, Mystical Scrolls, Legendary Rune, and Devilmon.

While you're gathering these rewards, redeem these Summoners War codes for some freebies!

As for the QoL improvements, you will see improvements in the Secret Dungeon entry conditions as well as the Summoner’s Way and Mana Strone in the Challenge Task. In addition, the Welcome Special Reward Pass joins the Goddess Coin and Goddess Shop as well.

Join the celebration and embark on an epic journey in Summoners War: Sky Arena as you commemorate a decade of thrilling adventures.