Summoners War: Sky Arena welcomes new Monster and limited-time holiday event in latest update

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Summoners War: Sky Arena

Com2uS has announced an exciting new update for Summoners War: Sky Arena, letting players get their hands on a new Monster within the mobile RPG. In particular, you can look forward to ending the year with a bang with the Twin Angels, which lets you use two skills per turn to spice up your efficiency during battles.

In the latest update to Summoners War: Sky Arena, you can also expect to join in on some festive holiday celebrations by collecting the Golden Holiday Decoration in exchange for some cool in-game goodies. You can nab these new items via the Scenario stages, Rift Dungeon, Cairos Dungeon, and more, which, in turn, can be used to redeem Ancient Coins, summon scrolls, Grindstones, 5-Star Rainbowmon, and so much more until January 7th.

If you're eager to score more freebies within the game, why not take a look at our list of Summoners War redeem codes to get your fill?

Of course, summoning from the gacha pool will also reward you with goodies in the form of points. Drawing a 3-Star Monster grants you 1 point, while drawing a 4-Star or higher Monster rewards you with 15 points. This will run until January 1st, and your points can be used to redeem both Mystical Scrolls and Legendary Scrolls.

If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Summoners War: Sky Arena on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.

