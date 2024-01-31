Summoners War: Sky Arena's collaboration event with The Witcher is now live

The Witcher collaboration is now live with iconic characters from the series

Even GWENT will feature monsters from Summoners War

Last week, Com2uS revealed the next massive collaboration event for Summoners War: Sky Arena. This time, players will be able to explore the mystical world of The Witcher as the two popular RPGs join hands. Sky Arena is celebrating a decade of service and what better way to do it than collaborating with CD Projekt Red’s iconic title, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Summoners War: Sky Arena players can engage in this month-long Witcher 3 crossover event, which will run up to April 1st. Players will be able to summon their favourite characters from the franchise, such as the beloved protagonist Geralt of Rivia, his adopted daughter and extremely powerful warrior Ciri, and, of course, the enchanting sorceress Yennefer. Even Triss will be part of the mix.

Each character from The Witcher is unique in terms of elements and skills, which paves the way for novel battle strategies and the use of abilities and ways that have never been seen before. Players can combine these skills with other monsters to deal even more devastating damage in the new collaboration dungeon, which will feature enemies from the series like Leshen, Fiend, and Archgriffin.

Not just that but the fan-favourite card game, GWENT will also make its way to Sky Arena. It will include monsters from Summoners War and players can also build Kaer Morhen, Geralt’s home and training grounds.

Speaking about the crossover event, Kyu Lee, President of Com2uS USA, said: “As we continue to expand the Summoners War universe, our collaborations have to remain true to our own community as well as the franchise we’re working with. By blending The Witcher’s iconic characters and style with Summoners War mechanics, CD PROJEKT RED and Com2uS have created a one-of-a-kind collaboration full of rich stories and rewarding gameplay.”

Experience the event for yourself by downloading Summoners War: Sky Arena now for free.