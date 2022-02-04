Mobile Legends: Adventure codes (February 2022)

Redeem any of them to claim some free gems or other gifts

Looking for Mobile Legends: Adventure codes you can redeem? Your search ends here, as this article comprises all the latest and active codes for the epic RPG, Mobile Legends: Adventure.

Moonton’s Mobile Legends: Adventure is a hit RPG that’s entirely based on the original MOBA title, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The heroes, items and all other elements are inspired by it. In this popular RPG, you will face unlimited challenges and your main aim is to protect the Land of Dawn.

Active Mobile Legends: Adventure codes

Z9D9A622288 (New!)

K54G8B - Rewards: 500 Diamonds (New!)

- Rewards: 500 Diamonds PTFCPC22289 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

- Rewards: 500 Diamonds L2WGN8 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

- Rewards: 500 Diamonds QR2GYJ - Rewards: 500 Diamonds



- Rewards: 500 Diamonds MLA9453 - Rewards: 777 Diamonds, 2 Premium Summon Scrolls, 100k Battle Points

- Rewards: 777 Diamonds, 2 Premium Summon Scrolls, 100k Battle Points WJDZ7G2227D - Rewards: Chest with different sums for everyone!



- Rewards: Chest with different sums for everyone! WS8DYD22286 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

- Rewards: 500 Diamonds VANOSS415 - Rewards: 300 Diamonds

- Rewards: 300 Diamonds XMASFUN689 - Rewards: 1,000 Diamonds, 20 Premium Summon Scrolls

- Rewards: 1,000 Diamonds, 20 Premium Summon Scrolls MBZHQ5 - Rewards: 1000 Diamonds



- Rewards: 1000 Diamonds HJPHU222277 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds



- Rewards: 500 Diamonds TNEEY822275 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

- Rewards: 500 Diamonds CUNZJZ22274 - Rewards: 500 Advance Essence, 10 Premium Summon Scrolls, 1 Monthly Pass Coupon



- Rewards: 500 Advance Essence, 10 Premium Summon Scrolls, 1 Monthly Pass Coupon 6OQGJ7 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

- Rewards: 500 Diamonds 8TKYE8

03PSBH - Rewards: 400 Diamonds

- Rewards: 400 Diamonds CARNIVAL - keep trying the code until it's available again

- keep trying the code until it's available again MLAISFIRE

MLAISLIT

MLAXMPL

SZYP34

DPW4TB



CGUNBA22264



BFU77C22263

KB7LF7 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

- Rewards: 500 Diamonds 5TS2JD22262 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

- Rewards: 500 Diamonds DKMEQF2225W – Redeem the code to get 500 Diamonds

– Redeem the code to get 500 Diamonds TBBVUA – Redeem the code to get 500 Diamonds

Expired codes

888888

AKAKURO77

5WYYQZ

XSGXZJ

SUMMER777

HOTMLA

U6PTKZ2224V

R3Z428

AKAKURO77

MLAFBFAN

MLA1YEAR

MLAFBGO

888888

MQS9SE

M6GUU5

00NATAN00

MLMLA0908

549DNS2223W

6MTDUW2223W

2QL6WU

GJ4HUF

EV4UTW2223U

47BWK42223S

T6J3GG2223R

HVXFZM2223Q

MLAXMAS

MLAREDDIT

MLADISCORD

MLAIG500K

SJOBY3

VMNFZA22248

47BWK42223S

8G763N22239

AU5ZWR2223J

EV4UTW2223U

HV4K4V2223K

HVXFZM2223Q

MLA1YEAR

MLADISCORD

MLAFBGO

MLAHPBD1

MLAIG500K

MLAISFIRE

MLAREDDIT

MLAXMAS

MLMLA0908

SUKNBJ2223M

T6J3GG2223R

How to redeem the Mobile Legends: Adventure codes?

Launch Mobile Legends: Adventure

Tap on the Event page, followed by the notice board icon

Tap on the Redeem CD Key button on the left side of the screen

Copy one of the Mobile Legends: Adventure codes from the list above

Tap on confirm to claim it

How to get more Mobile Legends: Adventure codes?