Mobile Legends: Adventure codes (February 2022)
Redeem any of them to claim some free gems or other gifts
Updated on February 4th, 2022 - added a new code
Looking for Mobile Legends: Adventure codes you can redeem? Your search ends here, as this article comprises all the latest and active codes for the epic RPG, Mobile Legends: Adventure.
Moonton’s Mobile Legends: Adventure is a hit RPG that’s entirely based on the original MOBA title, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The heroes, items and all other elements are inspired by it. In this popular RPG, you will face unlimited challenges and your main aim is to protect the Land of Dawn.
Active Mobile Legends: Adventure codes
- Z9D9A622288 (New!)
- K54G8B - Rewards: 500 Diamonds (New!)
- PTFCPC22289 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- L2WGN8 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- QR2GYJ - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- MLA9453 - Rewards: 777 Diamonds, 2 Premium Summon Scrolls, 100k Battle Points
- WJDZ7G2227D - Rewards: Chest with different sums for everyone!
- WS8DYD22286 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- VANOSS415 - Rewards: 300 Diamonds
- XMASFUN689 - Rewards: 1,000 Diamonds, 20 Premium Summon Scrolls
- MBZHQ5 - Rewards: 1000 Diamonds
- HJPHU222277 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- TNEEY822275 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- CUNZJZ22274 - Rewards: 500 Advance Essence, 10 Premium Summon Scrolls, 1 Monthly Pass Coupon
- 6OQGJ7 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- 8TKYE8
- 03PSBH - Rewards: 400 Diamonds
- CARNIVAL - keep trying the code until it's available again
- MLAISFIRE
- MLAISLIT
- MLAXMPL
- SZYP34
- DPW4TB
- CGUNBA22264
- BFU77C22263
- KB7LF7 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- 5TS2JD22262 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- DKMEQF2225W – Redeem the code to get 500 Diamonds
- TBBVUA – Redeem the code to get 500 Diamonds
Expired codes
- 888888
- AKAKURO77
- 5WYYQZ
- XSGXZJ
- SUMMER777
- HOTMLA
- U6PTKZ2224V
- R3Z428
- AKAKURO77
- MLAFBFAN
- MLA1YEAR
- MLAFBGO
- 888888
- MQS9SE
- M6GUU5
- 00NATAN00
- MLMLA0908
- 549DNS2223W
- 6MTDUW2223W
- 2QL6WU
- GJ4HUF
- EV4UTW2223U
- 47BWK42223S
- T6J3GG2223R
- HVXFZM2223Q
- MLAXMAS
- MLAREDDIT
- MLADISCORD
- MLAIG500K
- SJOBY3
- VMNFZA22248
- 47BWK42223S
- 8G763N22239
- AU5ZWR2223J
- EV4UTW2223U
- HV4K4V2223K
- HVXFZM2223Q
- MLA1YEAR
- MLADISCORD
- MLAFBGO
- MLAHPBD1
- MLAIG500K
- MLAISFIRE
- MLAREDDIT
- MLAXMAS
- MLMLA0908
- SUKNBJ2223M
- T6J3GG2223R
How to redeem the Mobile Legends: Adventure codes?Follow the steps below to easily redeem the codes:
- Launch Mobile Legends: Adventure
- Tap on the Event page, followed by the notice board icon
- Tap on the Redeem CD Key button on the left side of the screen
- Copy one of the Mobile Legends: Adventure codes from the list above
- Tap on confirm to claim it