Summoners War sees 10th anniversary celebration take place in Los Angeles

Summoners War, the popular fantasy RPG, will see a live event take place in Los Angeles from Saturday, May 18th to Sunday, May 19th. The event will host esports finals, competitions, exclusive activations and more. You can check out the Eventbrite site for the event, and RSVP for free.

The Summoners Festival, as it's called, will see the finals of the Americas Summit esports competition take place on the 18th, meanwhile, fans can also participate in meet & greets with designers of the series. Naturally, there are also prizes to be won in an exclusive raffle. So if you're near Los Angeles May 18-19, or if you're some kind of Summoners War superfan, this may be the event for you.

Yes, the Summoners War 10th anniversary event is not exactly a 'come one, come all' type thing. Most people won't be able to make it to LA, even if they are Summoners War fans. But we think this event is meant to represent something else, it's both a statement of gratitude and more importantly a way to show off just how popular Summoners War is and (developer Com2Us would hope) will continue to be.

Still, for that narrow segment of fans, it'll probably be quite exciting, and the tantalising prospect of both meeting the designers for their favourite game and winning some exclusive prizes can't be underestimated...

