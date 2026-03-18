Summoners War continues its ongoing Lord of the Rings collaboration with new Secret Event Chest

My...precious

Summoners War is continuing its ongoing collaboration with the Lord of the Rings

A new Secret Chest Event is now live to tempt in players to dive into missions for new rewards

And keep an eye out for a new themed Inferath event with prizes up for grabs

Ever since it first kicked off back in January (gosh, has it been that long?) Summoners War and its collaboration with Lord of the Rings has been going strong, and Com2uS haven't missed a trick in keeping their partnership with Middle-Earth Enterprises front and centre. Including, it seems, with a brand-new Secret Event Chest Event!

The event, which runs from today until March 31st, is pretty straightforward. The Secret Chest Event simply challenges you to complete dailies and participate in content such as Arena, Siege Battle and World Guild Battle in order to earn Expedition Points, which can then be turned in for chests.

You'll also be able to gather chest keys, which let you make your way through chest reward tiers. If you end up with any excess after the fact, then you can trade the remainder of these keys in for goodies such as Mystical Scrolls or Mana Stones.

Dragon Sickness

Finally, if you've been checking in after the recent addition of the major new boss Inferath , then you're in luck. Because a new limited-time community strategy event will run through to April 12th, and you could be in with the chance to win for sharing your Inferath strategies.

While I'm sure there are some Legendarium scholars out there who chafe at seeing Lord of the Rings brought on for this collab, you can't deny Com2uS is giving it the grand reception it deserves. It makes you wonder how many overseas players might be exposed to the world that Tolkien built for the first time as part of this collab.

Still, if you're planning to jump into Summoners War as part of this event, don't miss out on our guides. Our Summoners War: Sky Arena tier list is sure to give both newcomers and veterans alike something to mull on for building up their team.