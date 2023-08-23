Summoners War Chronicles codes (August 2023)

- Added new codes

Want all the latest active codes in Summoners War: Chronicles? Then look no further, because we've got them all. Below you can find a list of all available redeem codes released to date, as well as the rewards you will get for claiming them.

If you ever dreamed about a Summoners War game where you can walk around freely in a mystical world and then use the monsters that you've summoned to battle various mobs and collect rewards, then you're probably going to love Summoners War Chronicles. In this lovely RPG, you can power up the monsters that you summoned and use some of your favourite ones to create the ultimate dream team!

Active Summoners War: Chronicles codes

6REATDAY (Expires on September 16)

(Expires on September 16) ALREADYD5 (Expires on September 16)

(Expires on September 16) THANKS4CP (Expires on September 16)

(Expires on September 16) B3STALWAYS

D2HAPPYDAY

D1ARROWD1

810SOLETA2

810SOLETA1 - (Valid till September 9)

- (Valid till September 9) D3EXPECTED - (Valid till September 2)

- (Valid till September 2) HISOLETAD7 - (Valid till September 2)

- (Valid till September 2) D5SUMMON - (Valid till September 2)

- (Valid till September 2) NEWSUMMONER1 - (Valid till September 2)

- (Valid till September 2) SUMMER8AUG - (Valid till August 31)

Expired

WHOISNEXT (Expires on August 19)

DCHAKRAM6 (Expires on August 19)

DCHAKRAM6 (Expires on August 19) LUCKY7JULY

1UPDATE629

2UPDATE629

3UPDATE629

DRAGOND3

D2KNIGHT

D3TREED3

HEROESD2

THANKFUL4ALL - Rewards: 20x Premium EXP Potion, 50x Chaos Essence Box, 50x Breath of Life

AKA03ISELIA - Rewards: Angelmon (Fire), 20x Essence of Fire

AKA01SHANNON - Rewards: Angelmon (Wind), 20x Essence of Wind

AKA02KONAMIYA - Rewards: Angelmon (Water), 20x Essence of Water

AKA05CHLOE - Rewards: 15k Sky Stone, 150x Breath of Life

AKA04NAOMI - Rewards: 100k Gold, 100x Essence of Magic

ENJOY6JUNE

D1COLLABO

D3COLLABO

D2COLLABO

KALIYAC2

NEWD3RAID

D5COLLABO

D4COLLABO

KALIYAC1

D1KALIYA

TWISTEDD2

230518S1

230518S3

230518S2

WESUPPORTU2

CONTANA4U1

NEWUPDATED5

SUPPORTGALAGO

RUINS1234

UNDERGROUND

GALAGOS05

0504UPDATE

ENJOYMAY5

230427G04

230427S02

NOAHISCOM

230427T08

SEALISOPEN

NOAHISDOWN

GIANTNOAH

230427G06

SEALCLEAR

230427B10

230427M14

230427K12

NARAKARAID

BOILINGD3

WATERFALLD2

APRFOOL4

MRLEEGIFT

HELLEA07

RUNENSKILL

MonsterUPUP

GUIDE5FIVE

Summoners0309

MonsterUPUP2

0TRACTOR5

POWER04UP

HNYEAR2023

HNY2023SWCH

HELLO2023

2022XMAS

TRYSEAL22

GINGERBREAD19

EGGNOG16

HAPPYTHANKSGIVING22 - Rewards: 1x Fire Scroll, 1x Water Scroll, 1x Wind Scroll

TT4SPECIAL

TT3SPECIAL

TT2SPECIAL

TT1SPECIAL

RAIDPUSH23

WHITERAID

1PUNCHMAN

1PUNCHD14

0303PUNCH

6COHPRM5

BOSSMETUS

1PUNCHD02

5STARMONS

05COLLABTOWER

0416PUNCH

COMINGD2

NEWRAIDD3

04COLLABAL

AWAKEN0113

HAPPYVDAY0214

01EVOLVE12

0111YOURLD

How to redeem codes in Summoners War: Chronicles

Step 1 : Head over to the Coupon Exchange page.

: Head over to the Coupon Exchange page. Step 2 : Type in your CS Code, which can be found in the game when you open the Settings menu.

: Type in your CS Code, which can be found in the game when you open the Settings menu. Step 3 : Type in the active coupon code, and then select the "Use Coupon" button. All of the rewards will be sent to your mailbox.

: Type in the active coupon code, and then select the "Use Coupon" button. All of the rewards will be sent to your mailbox. Step 4: Head over to your in-game mailbox and redeem the rewards!

In order to redeem these codes, simply follow the steps below.

If you want to be the first to learn about all the latest Summoners War Chronicles codes released, then make sure to check this page often because we're keeping our eyes on the game's social media accounts and we'll update you as soon as a new code is out.

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Sumant Meena