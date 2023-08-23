Summoners War Chronicles codes (August 2023)
Want all the latest active codes in Summoners War: Chronicles? Then look no further, because we've got them all. Below you can find a list of all available redeem codes released to date, as well as the rewards you will get for claiming them.
If you ever dreamed about a Summoners War game where you can walk around freely in a mystical world and then use the monsters that you've summoned to battle various mobs and collect rewards, then you're probably going to love Summoners War Chronicles. In this lovely RPG, you can power up the monsters that you summoned and use some of your favourite ones to create the ultimate dream team!
- Don't miss the Summoners War Chronicles tier list of all the best monsters!
Active Summoners War: Chronicles codesBelow you can find all the active codes available in the game at the moment. Make sure you claim them soon because they are only available for a limited period of time.
- 6REATDAY (Expires on September 16)
- ALREADYD5 (Expires on September 16)
- THANKS4CP (Expires on September 16)
- B3STALWAYS
- D2HAPPYDAY
- D1ARROWD1
- 810SOLETA2
- 810SOLETA1 - (Valid till September 9)
- D3EXPECTED - (Valid till September 2)
- HISOLETAD7 - (Valid till September 2)
- D5SUMMON - (Valid till September 2)
- NEWSUMMONER1 - (Valid till September 2)
- SUMMER8AUG - (Valid till August 31)
Expired
- WHOISNEXT (Expires on August 19)
DCHAKRAM6 (Expires on August 19)
- LUCKY7JULY
- 1UPDATE629
- 2UPDATE629
- 3UPDATE629
- DRAGOND3
- D2KNIGHT
- D3TREED3
- HEROESD2
- THANKFUL4ALL - Rewards: 20x Premium EXP Potion, 50x Chaos Essence Box, 50x Breath of Life
- AKA03ISELIA - Rewards: Angelmon (Fire), 20x Essence of Fire
- AKA01SHANNON - Rewards: Angelmon (Wind), 20x Essence of Wind
- AKA02KONAMIYA - Rewards: Angelmon (Water), 20x Essence of Water
- AKA05CHLOE - Rewards: 15k Sky Stone, 150x Breath of Life
- AKA04NAOMI - Rewards: 100k Gold, 100x Essence of Magic
- ENJOY6JUNE
- D1COLLABO
- D3COLLABO
- D2COLLABO
- KALIYAC2
- NEWD3RAID
- D5COLLABO
- D4COLLABO
- KALIYAC1
- D1KALIYA
- TWISTEDD2
- 230518S1
- 230518S3
- 230518S2
- WESUPPORTU2
- CONTANA4U1
- NEWUPDATED5
- SUPPORTGALAGO
- RUINS1234
- UNDERGROUND
- GALAGOS05
- 0504UPDATE
- ENJOYMAY5
- 230427G04
- 230427S02
- NOAHISCOM
- 230427T08
- SEALISOPEN
- NOAHISDOWN
- GIANTNOAH
- 230427G06
- SEALCLEAR
- 230427B10
- 230427M14
- 230427K12
- NARAKARAID
- BOILINGD3
- WATERFALLD2
- APRFOOL4
- MRLEEGIFT
- HELLEA07
- RUNENSKILL
- MonsterUPUP
- GUIDE5FIVE
- Summoners0309
- MonsterUPUP2
- 0TRACTOR5
- POWER04UP
- HNYEAR2023
- HNY2023SWCH
- HELLO2023
- 2022XMAS
- TRYSEAL22
- GINGERBREAD19
- EGGNOG16
- HAPPYTHANKSGIVING22 - Rewards: 1x Fire Scroll, 1x Water Scroll, 1x Wind Scroll
- TT4SPECIAL
- TT3SPECIAL
- TT2SPECIAL
- TT1SPECIAL
- RAIDPUSH23
- WHITERAID
- 1PUNCHMAN
- 1PUNCHD14
- 0303PUNCH
- 6COHPRM5
- BOSSMETUS
- 1PUNCHD02
- 5STARMONS
- 05COLLABTOWER
- 0416PUNCH
- COMINGD2
- NEWRAIDD3
- 04COLLABAL
- AWAKEN0113
- HAPPYVDAY0214
- 01EVOLVE12
- 0111YOURLD
How to redeem codes in Summoners War: ChroniclesIn order to redeem these codes, simply follow the steps below.
- Step 1: Head over to the Coupon Exchange page.
- Step 2: Type in your CS Code, which can be found in the game when you open the Settings menu.
- Step 3: Type in the active coupon code, and then select the "Use Coupon" button. All of the rewards will be sent to your mailbox.
- Step 4: Head over to your in-game mailbox and redeem the rewards!
If you want to be the first to learn about all the latest Summoners War Chronicles codes released, then make sure to check this page often because we're keeping our eyes on the game's social media accounts and we'll update you as soon as a new code is out.
Similar articles:
Pokemon GO Promo Codes (August 2023)