Summoners War marks 12th anniversary by taking a jab at its fellow mobile games

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Summoners War celebrates 12 years with parody commercials mocking mobile ads

New Summon Mileage system guarantees a 5-star Monster after set pulls

Festival-themed Sky Island, Relics system, and anniversary rewards added

Twelve years in, and Summoners War is celebrating by making fun of every other mobile game's marketing budget. Com2uS has dropped seven parody commercials that open exactly like the ads everyone skips – fake gameplay, panicked reactions, and wildly incompetent players. And then the whole thing comes crashing down. Characters walk off set. Directors look confused. What just happened?

Each ad pivots to Summoners War at the end, landing on a simple point. If you want a real RPG, you don't need gimmicks. Barring that though, there’s a pretty substantial anniversary update to look into.

Sky Island transforms into a full festival space, complete with fireworks, and performances from fan-favourite Monsters like Valkyrja and Chakram Dancer decked out in Idol Star Transmogrifications. You can customise your own festival setup too, placing Monsters and props around the island in a way that gives it more of a sandbox feel.

The more meaningful additions are in progression. A new Summon Mileage system guarantees a default 5-star Monster once you hit a set threshold. It’s a pretty direct response to long-standing RNG frustration that should make the scroll grind feel less punishing.

Relics arrive as a new equipment type applying shared effects across multiple Monsters, adding build flexibility without tying everything to individual units.

Summoner's Way also gets permanent Special missions, deck presets are being expanded to save full team and equipment loadouts, and several Monsters are getting visual reworks including Phoenix, Polar Queen, and Sylph.

Anniversary rewards round things out. Exclusive Transmogrifications including the Lunar Star Mermaid, 200-plus 12-Year Special Scrolls, and a year-long series of global events running alongside the historic 10th edition of Summoners War's esports tournament.

Before jumping in, grab the latest Summoners War codes to stack some extra rewards on top of everything the anniversary is already handing out.