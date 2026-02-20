Age of Origins tier list - Ranking every available officer (February 2026)
| Age of Origins
Imagine you’re the captain of a team in a giant zombie apocalypse. To win, you don't just need a huge army; you need the best men to lead them. For that, all you need is our Age of Origins tier list, as it ranks every officer in the gam,e so you'll know which are the best ones to use!
In Age of Origins, you’re basically the boss of one of the last safe cities left after a zombie outbreak. Your job is to take a broken, run-down city and turn it into a high-tech fortress to save humanity. If you ever played a game like Last Fortress: Underground, or even better, State of Survival, then Age of Origins will feel very familiar.
Age of Origins Tier ListOver the next few pages, we rank every officer in the game based on their speciality. I thought that this way it would make it easier for you to navigate, especially if you are a new player, as they have different roles.
Basically, Warfare and Drillmasters help you win the fight, Strategy helps you bring the crowd, and Directors make sure your city is the coolest and strongest on the map!
But we talk in more detail in the next pages, so let's get right into it.
1
Warfare Officers
The Warfare Officer is like your army’s stat engine. Their job is to boost your troops’ raw power, survivability, and damage during battles. Other officers handle things like city upgrades or movement, but Warfare Officers supply the core multipliers (Attack, Damage, Damage Reduction) that actually decide fights.
|Tier
|Officer
|S+
|Zeus
|S
|Tifa, Alexandria
|A
|Storm Bow, Kingsley
|B
|Big Dog, Aeon, Panda Jack, Butterfly
|C
|Rattlesnake, Ninja Oko
|D
|Bull, Arthur
|F
|Rooker
ZeusOfficer Zeus is arguably the best Warfare because he functions as a universal damage engine. His Advanced Command passive hands out a huge attack boost to every unit, so he’s basically a must-have, earning a top spot on our Age of Origins tier list.
He’s often paired with Tifa to tear up enemy backlines or with Alexandria when you need a bit more staying power. His Electromagnetic Shield buys about ten seconds of protection against opening burst, but his real strength is how well he scales with Warfare Mastery.
TifaTifa is one of the go-to offensive officers in Age of Origins, giving a huge Attack boost to every troop with her "Advanced Kill" passive. Where Zeus multiplies damage, Tifa provides the base that makes those multipliers hit even stronger.
Her Death Bomber breakthrough delivers an instant strike at the start of combat to chew through enemy front lines. She’s the top priority for fragment farming.
AlexandriaAlexandria is the go-to defensive Warfare officer, giving a global damage reduction that beats plain HP or defense boosts. She rounds out the "Warfare Trinity" along with Zeus and Tifa, helping your army survive the opening burst from attackers so it can counterattack. Her Unyielding breakthrough adds an RNG layer of toughness that can decide the tides of a battle.
2
Strategy Officers
Strategy officers are the enablers of your fleet: they increase how many troops you can send, speed up recruitment, and improve healing so your army stays in the fight.
Put officers like Major Morgan or Saki on a march to get maximum fleet capacity, keep Loreline on while training to cut rebuild time, and use Bravestar’s medicine and First Aid to convert losses into recoverable wounded and speed hospital recovery.
Top players often launch with Strategy officers for size, then swap to Warfare officers right before combat so the march keeps the larger capacity but fights with higher attack stats
|Tier
|Officer
|S+
|Saki
|S
|Loreline, Morgan
|A
|Godfather
|B
|Sergeant Barney, Steven
|C
|Bravestar, Rockbell
|D
|Victoria
|F
|Miss Suzy
SakiSaki is your go-to Strategy officer for raw march power. She raises how many troops you can send, converts a chunk of deaths into wounded with her First Aid breakthrough, and speeds up recovery so you can keep fighting.
Use her to launch big marches, then hot-swap to a Warfare officer before battle so you keep the extra capacity but fight with better combat stats
LorelineLoreline is the Production and Growth engine. While Saki handles the capacity of the fleet, Loreline handles the speed at which that fleet is built and the efficiency of monster-hunting logistics.
Put her on when you start training to lock in shorter recruit times, and she can be swapped out afterwards. Her breakthrough, Forest Inspiration, gives a big temporary Attack and HP boost that’s especially useful in Elite Wars and Doom Arena, and you can “lock” that buff while swapping for officers who boost fleet size.
GodfatherGodfather is the budget Strategy officer: a Rare that speeds up troop training and gives a modest fleet-size boost. He’s easy to get and levels fast, so he’s great for early and mid-game cities.
Use him with Loreline and Barney for fast rebuilds, or put him in the Strategy slot to launch bigger marches and hot-swap to a Warfare officer before impact.
He won’t outscale a 6-star Saki or Loreline long-term, but until you hit those epics, a 5-star Godfather is a solid, practical way to boost recruitment and march size.
3
Director Officers
Director officers are your city builders and economy managers. They cut building and research times, boost resource production and gathering speed. They also offer breakthrough effects like instant heals or resource grants.
Appoint your best Director before you start a timer to lock in the time bonus, then swap them out while the timer ticks away.
|Tier
|Officer
|S
|Doc Gray, I Medici, F Medici
|A
|Hacker
|B
|Ginger, Greene
|C
|Edward, Jesse
|D
|Red Grace
Doc GrayTo make it simple, Doc Gray is your research engine. He speeds up tech research so you can reach late-game troop tiers faster. His Emergency Medicine breakthrough instantly heals a chunk of wounded troops during big wars.
It's a good idea to appoint him before you start research or timers to lock in the time reduction, then swap him out; save his breakthrough for when your hospital is nearly full in cross-nation events.
He’s a top Director to star up (stars matter more than levels for his passive), pairs well with Hacker for stacked research speed, and is the go-to pick for long-term progression.
HackerHacker is the budget research officer: a Rare who speeds up tech research and gives a small, stackable reduction to timers. He’s best used alongside Doc Gray when you start long projects, so the research snapshot locks in both bonuses, then you can swap him out.
Prioritise his stars over levels for the passive boost, and slot him with processing or gathering chips if you want him useful while appointed.
4
Drillmaster Officers
Drillmasters are the specialists of your army as they don’t just make your troops stronger but they also mess with the enemy. Think of them like tools that weaken specific enemy units (like melee or long-range) or create short windows where your team hits way harder.
Their skillsets are different but the bottom line is that the Drillmasters are situational but powerful. Use Maria for raw damage, Cattie or Simon to shut down strong opponents, Eric to break tanks, and Emily when you need to target a certain unit type.
|Tier
|Officer
|S
|Freya, Kai, Maria
|A
|Cattie, Simon, Eric
|B
|Jimmy
|C
|Layla
MariaMaria is the main damage Drillmaster officer who gives a flat extra hit to all your troops, which is super helpful early on. Later, her Precision Strike can sometimes deal a huge burst of damage, and when you add Melee and Long-Range Killer skills, she becomes great at shredding enemy frontlines.
In short: she’s the go-to pick for melting enemies fast, and you’ll want her for serious PvP.
I think we've covered all the basics and more, so I should wrap it up here. That said, if there are any new Officer releases in the future, of course, we will update our Age of Origins tier list, so come back to check it out whenever there's an update.
