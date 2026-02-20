Age of Origins tier list - Ranking every available officer (February 2026)

Imagine you’re the captain of a team in a giant zombie apocalypse. To win, you don't just need a huge army; you need the best men to lead them. For that, all you need is our Age of Origins tier list, as it ranks every officer in the gam,e so you'll know which are the best ones to use!

In Age of Origins, you’re basically the boss of one of the last safe cities left after a zombie outbreak. Your job is to take a broken, run-down city and turn it into a high-tech fortress to save humanity. If you ever played a game like Last Fortress: Underground, or even better, State of Survival, then Age of Origins will feel very familiar.

Age of Origins Tier List

Over the next few pages, we rank every officer in the game based on their speciality. I thought that this way it would make it easier for you to navigate, especially if you are a new player, as they have different roles.

Basically, Warfare and Drillmasters help you win the fight, Strategy helps you bring the crowd, and Directors make sure your city is the coolest and strongest on the map!

But we talk in more detail in the next pages, so let's get right into it.