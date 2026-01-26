Summoner Slime is a growth RPG with a strategy angle that's releasing worldwide

Indie slime

Summoner Slime is a new strategy growth RPG for iOS and Android

It sees you growing your unassuming slime body into more powerful forms

Gather your allies and either go slow and steady with idle rewards or dive into battle to grow quickly

Over the past few months, I feel as if I've seen a slowly increasing number of new releases from abroad. And not in the usual major AAA launch sort of way, but from more indie developers. Which is exactly the case with Summoner Slime, which is coming to iOS and Android.

Summoner Slime is a growth RPG, which means that it's focused on slowly evolving your character. In this case, you're a slime, the traditional early enemy of any JRPG protagonist, now on track to slowly accrue an army of allies and grow into a force to be reckoned with. Quite literally.

Summoner Slime sells itself on having a strategic focus, with the choice of whether to go for a slow and steady idle RPG approach or take on numerous short battles. Either way is, apparently, feasible, and it all depends on your own personal preference.

Slimey

Admittedly, in terms of graphics and presentation, Summoner Slime is a bit barebones outside of the very nice pixel character art. But that was also the case with the recently released Knight & Dragon IV, which you'll remember received a glowing review from our own Will Quick. So in this case, as cliché as it may be, looks might not be everything.

Undoubtedly, there's a lot of passion in Summoner Slime too, as reaching out to us still takes a bit of work, and developer Chobit Inc are obviously enthusiastic about it. You can find Summoner Slime on the iOS App Store and Google Play in the US, with a planned rollout to other English-speaking countries.

