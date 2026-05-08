Subway Surfers to celebrate its 14th anniversary with its first ever Angry Birds collaboration

Subway Surfers and Angry Birds are set to team up for a major new collaboration

Celebrating 14 years of Subway Surfers, both Red and Chuck join the run

Meanwhile, Angry Birds 2 players can enjoy new rewards and power-ups based on Subway Surfers

In the words of David Lynch, believe it or not, it's a Friday once again. And as usual, it seems this is when so many publishers and developers decide to drop their big news! I do mean big in this case, as two mobile titans have teamed up with Subway Surfers to collaborate with Angry Birds!

Rovio and Sybo need little introduction, and while they could be loosely termed rivals, they've never really butted heads. However, they're undoubtedly two of the biggest names on mobile, and seeing them join forces come May 11th to help celebrate 14 years of Subway Surfers is sure to be exciting for fans.

In Subway Surfers, both Red and Chuck, the famous red and yellow birds, will debut as playable runners. They'll join in on an already jam-packed, superhero-themed event that offers up new characters, outfits, boards and other goodies to collect! But over in Angry Birds 2, there's even more to dig into...

Bird is the word

Angry Birds fans aren't missing out on the exclusive collaboration content either. Angry Birds 2 is getting an exclusive Subway Surfers-themed spell, hats and even a complete visual overhaul with new key art and backgrounds.

For longtime mobile fans, this is a pretty exciting collaboration. And it also points to an increased interest in collaborations like this as a promotional tool, as Subway Surfers' Sybo, Supercell and Rovio themselves have all begun embracing crossovers.

Remember to jump in starting May 11th in Subway Surfers to take on this event, and keep an eye on Angry Birds 2 as the collaboration will arrive shortly after.

But if Subway Surfers and Angry Birds 2 are too colourful for you, maybe it's time to embrace something darker? Check out our review of the horror-themed side-scroller Inmost to find out how this chiller thriller holds up to scrutiny!