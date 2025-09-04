Subway Surfers teams up with Supercell's Brawl Stars in new crossover

Brawl to the wall, or the tracks rather

Subway Surfers is teaming up with Brawl Stars for a new crossover

Exclusive content is coming to both releases themed after the other

Subway Surfers gets its first competitive multiplayer mode as part of the update

Hot off the back of their recent collaboration with Miniclip's 8-Ball Pool, Subway Surfers is teaming with another major name in mobile. None other than Brawl Stars is set to join forces with Subway Surfers as Sybo and Supercell team up for a new crossover!

Similar to the 8-Ball Pool crossover, this new collab will see both releases host new content inspired by the other. In Subway Surfers, you'll be able to dash through a new Brawl Stars-inspired world packed with recognisable areas such as the desert and crystal mines, alongside a whopping six new unlockable themed characters.

Not only that, but as part of the update, Subway Surfers is also offering up its first-ever competitive multiplayer mode. Showdown lets you race against other characters to earn points while scoring exclusive rewards (more than even our Subway Surfers code list may offer) and making use of mode-exclusive power-ups.

Team up

Meanwhile, over in Brawl Stars, you'll find there's an entire Subway Surfers-themed season to enjoy. Similarly, this includes the launch of their first-ever racing mode, Subway Run. Pitting 10 players against one another to be the first brawler across the line.

Naturally, there are Surfers-inspired rewards and power-ups, such as the Subway Supers, which include Super Sneakers, the Brawler Magnet and Hoverboard charge. Suffice it to say, this update and collab are bringing game-changing additions to both Subway Surfers and Brawl Stars, so it's well worth checking in on either to see exactly what they can offer up for fans!

Meanwhile, if you're hungry for even more additions to your weekly rotation, why not dig into the latest App Army Assemble? This time around, our App Army is digging into none other than Totally Accurate Battle Simulator to see whether this off-the-wall strategy sim is worth spending your cash on.