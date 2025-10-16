Subway Surfers set to team up with the hit social deduction sensation Among Us

Surfin' bird

Subway Surfers is set to collab for the first time with worldwide hit Among Us

Nab six new skins based on the Crewmates, and jump into a limited-time mode

Find the Imposter as you race through the Among Us Stages City Tour

If there's any endless runner that inspires a mix of admiration and teeth-grating for older players, it's Subway Surfers. The endless popularity of Sybo's super-hit means it's practically everywhere. And that's not about to change as another game-changing collaboration arrives with the global social deduction hit Among Us.

Starting October 20th, the iconic Crewmates in their multicoloured outfits will be making their way to the Subway Surfers universe. A three-week-long event is set to include a brand-new in-game challenge that brings the Imposter to the world of Subway Surfers, too.

The event will see the introduction of the limited-time Among Us Stages City Tour, which sees you focused on unlocking new characters and hoverboards while seeking out the hidden Impostor. Find the Impostor itself debuts as a mystery-solving, new themed challenge.

There's a whopping six new Among Us-inspired characters joining the roster, combining the iconic spacesuit designs with those of the Subway Surfers Squad. That includes Crewmate Jake, Crewmate Guard, Crewmate Tricky, Crewmate Spike and others. Be sure to check out our Subway Surfers codes list to check for free boosts in our continuously refreshed source to help with grabbing new skins.

Subway Surfers, it seems, has recently been on a bit of a spree of collaborations. And if Sybo were to break their lack of them, I think it's safe to say this is a pretty spectacular way of doing so, especially when taken alongside the appearance of Supercell's Brawl Stars and Miniclip's 8-Ball Pool in-game.

