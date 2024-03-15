Sonic Dash, Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Friends and more are teaming up for an epic SEGA and Rovio crossover

Games include Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Dream Blast, Angry Birds Friends, Sonic Forces, and Sonic Dash

Unlock playable characters from both IPs

Event runs until March 21st

SEGA and Rovio are joining forces to bring two beloved franchises together, letting you dive into both Sonic the Hedgehog and Angry Birds in an epic crossover event. In particular, you can catch the speedy hedgehog and the agitated avians across titles such as Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Dream Blast, Angry Birds Friends, Sonic Forces, and Sonic Dash, which you can enjoy until March 21st.

In the latest collab between SEGA and Rovio, you can look forward to an exciting new narrative that sees Sonic and Red - along with their best pals - teaming up to take down both Dr Eggman and the pigs. Of course, this includes limited-time goodies, such as unlocking Red or Chuck as playable characters in Sonic Forces and Sonic Dash, nabbing Sonic-themed hats in Angry Birds 2, and 30 new Sonic-themed levels in Angry Birds Friends.

Want to feed your need for speed? Why not take a look at our list of the best endless runners on Android to get your fill?

"Through this crossover with Rovio, we wanted to create something special for fans of both Sonic the Hedgehog and Angry Birds," says Mike Evans, Senior Vice President of Mobile and Games as a Service Publishing at Sega of America. "This event provides players with the memorable experience of seeing iconic characters like Sonic and Red playable in the same universe."

"Throughout the years, Sonic the Hedgehog and Angry Birds have exemplified the expansive reach of video games into diverse media landscapes," says Shuji Utsumi, CEO of Sega of America and Co-COO of SEGA CORPORATION. "With our inaugural crossover collaboration with Rovio, we aspire to unite devoted fans from both IPs while welcoming fresh audiences into the fold."

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the crossover's vibes and visuals.