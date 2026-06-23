Subway Surfers heads down under in World Tour with two new surfers

Subway Surfers expands its cast with two new Australian-themed surfers

Dan Under (groan) and Sandy both arrive in the lineup

Meanwhile, race around Sydney in World Tour and grab new boards and outfits!

When you think of Australia, what comes to mind? Steve Erwin, kangaroos, koala bears, maybe Uluru, and, of course, surfing! So it's no surprise that Subway Surfers are headed down under in World Tour with the introduction of the newest city, Sydney, alongside two new Australian-themed surfers joining the cast!

First up for the new surfers, we have Dan Under (yes, really), who's an animal caretaker complete with a cork hat. He's joined by Sandy, who's only slightly less stereotypical as a beach-side lifeguard. And naturally, they'll both be able to race around the newly added Sydney map complete with sunny beaches and city streets lining the coast.

Who can it be now?

While the only way these two characters could be any more stereotypical would be if they had a vegemite sandwich in one hand and a can of Toohey's New in the other, it's a good-natured kind of stereotype.

The update also introduces three new boards with the Off-Road Ranger, Bay Drifter and Roo Rush, not to mention a debut outfit for Sandy with Sink or Swim and the Kangarumi for Lily. So even if you're totally nonplussed by sunshine and sand, you'll have plenty to enjoy.

Moreso than that, it's an indicator of the fact that Sybo are not shying away from the game that made them famous anytime soon. Even with the recent release of Subway Surfers City this year, the original is still one of the most popular mobile games of all time. I suppose then, some fans may worry the sequel will peter out if Sybo keep their leans squarely on the original.

Either way, you'll be glad to know there's plenty out there to enjoy on mobile even if you're not a Subway Surfers fan. Just take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some of our picks we reckon are worth playing!