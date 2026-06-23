Rush Royale continues to be a big success, raking in over $500m for My.Games

Big news for fans of Rush Royale, as My.Games' hit tower defence rakes in big numbers

It's now hit over $500m in lifetime revenue, a major achievement for any game

So what does this mean for My.Games' future plans?

For fans of Rush Royale, it's been an exciting few years on mobile with plenty of updates and last year's fifth anniversary. It's been a major success for My.Games too, bringing in plenty of players and that all-important revenue. But now, they have crossed a major new milestone.

That's because Rush Royale has now raked in a reported $500m in lifetime revenue. Big numbers to be sure, and something My.Games are justly proud of. It also has big implications for the company, and what future games they could be releasing. Aside from that, it's also a great yardstick to measure Rush Royale's ongoing success with.

Me oh My.Games

So, what does this mean for the average player? Well, for one, I'd wager that it means we won't see My.Games shy away from Rush Royale anytime soon, so that means more updates, events and content. But it also has bigger implications for the developer and what projects they have in the future.

If you didn't know, the fabled $1bn mark is what's often referred to as a 'unicorn' by game developers and publishers (and by us!). That's because it's so rare, and usually distinguishes the studio as a real heavyweight of the genre. Rovio (Angry Birds) and Supercell (Clash of Clans), for example, were some of the earliest to hit the milestone.

So, with that kind of distinction looking more likely by the day, it means My.Games are likely to get even more ambitious with their upcoming games. Especially considering they already have one billion-dollar game under their belt with War Robots. Whether that means a spinoff of something like War Robots, or more focus on Rush Royale remains to be seen.

Still, in the meantime, you can check out some other great releases on mobile you might otherwise have missed. Just take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for our curated list!