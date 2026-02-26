Subway Surfers City brings the iconic endless runner to the next generation as it hits mobile today

But is it going to overshadow the original?

Subway Surfers City is now available on iOS and Android

It takes you to a brand-new metropolis, complete with discoverable districts and secrets

New power-ups and abilities enhance the familiar gameplay of Subway Surfers

Sybo's undisputedly biggest hit is finally getting its long-awaited sequel, as today Subway Surfers City arrives on iOS and Android. Promising to be bigger, better and even faster than the original, Subway Surfers City offers an entire metropolis to explore in your (literal) daily runs.

It's not difficult to go down the list of what Subway Surfers City improves upon from the original, given that this is built from the ground up to accommodate the daily play and years of refinements the original has had. Rather than trotting the globe, you'll only be exploring a single city, but with many varied districts and circuits to run.

Outside of that, however, the gameplay is comfortably familiar, albeit with the addition of plenty of power-ups and other perks that offer new ways to traverse the trainlines. You'll even have the chance to track down new Secret Stars as you explore every nook and cranny of Subway City.

Surf's up

But will it overshadow the original? Well, I think that's actually up for debate. If there's anything I've learned in my time writing for this platform, it's that mobile fans have a surprising amount of loyalty. And for many, Subway Surfers is synonymous with just that, the original, so it'll take a lot to sway them to try something new, even if it is from the same developer.

With that in mind, Subway Surfers City, despite being undeniably bigger and better, certainly has an uphill battle to overtake the stratospheric heights of the original. But with the potential to make another multibillion download megahit, I've no doubt Sybo will be pulling out all the stops.

