Subway Surfers characters - How to unlock each one

When playing Subway Surfers, arguably one of the most important elements is the actual Surfer you choose! Although they give you no additional bonuses, they can have a much bigger impact on the game than you might think. For instance, certain Subway Surfers characters might feel a lot easier to control than others thanks to their animation - I, for one, would play Tasha over Tricky any day!

At the very beginning, you will only have Jake, but quickly enough you'll unlock all the others too. Oh, and of course, having characters alone is not all there is. They will also be skins for them (some of them, not all), which can revamp the characters' look entirely.

Below we're going to dive a little deeper into how you can unlock more characters in Subway Surfers, and give you a few tips regarding how you can get more, for free.

How to unlock more Subway Surfers characters?

Although you can unlock a few by simply playing and collecting their respective items, some characters are time-limited and you'll need to invest quite a lot of time to unlock them for "free". Others can even come at a premium price, but if you are interested in expanding your collection, it's something to take into consideration.

The "default" characters, if we can call them that, are Jake, Tricky, Fresh, Spike, and Yutani - they can be unlocked by simply collecting their items through playing. Their skins can be unlocked in a similar fashion, so let's say these are the main Subway Surfers characters.

Apart from them, you'll have over 100 more characters, many of which are limited. Of course, when I mean characters I am also referring to their skins. After all, they do give the characters a unique look, or turn them into an entirely new person!

Unlock more characters by saving up Coins

Many characters can be unlocked by simply collecting Coins. This could also be considered a "f2p" way to get more Surfers, but this can become quite expensive, especially if you've just started playing the game recently. Some, like Prince K for example, can go all the way up to 980,000 Coins, which is quite a feat.

I suggest saving up quite a few coins before you decide to unlock a specific character (around 95,000 Coins) because if there are specific time-limited events and you can buy the characters, that's the price you'd probably have to pay for them.

Collect as many Keys as you can

You can also unlock characters by saving up Keys! Yes, yes, you might not call them characters, but rather character skins or outfits, but they're still completely new characters! This would be another way to unlock them.

I would recommend you try and save quite a few Keys ahead of time because certain skins can cost up to 60 Keys to unlock! The best way would be to save quite a few ahead of time and whenever something new comes along, you can decide whether or not you want to buy it, and check if it's time-limited or not.

Some of them have a premium price

There are characters like Liu and Ming (to name a few), who can only be unlocked for a premium price of $2.99, or Maeko and Mimi for $6.99. They might not be every f2p player's dream, but if you want to collect them all, it might be something worth considering.

But before you go ahead and decide to spend a few bucks on something you could get for free, you should make sure that the characters are not given away for free, or with a promo code! Mimi (and a few other characters too) had a promo code for a while in the past, so if you catch it in time, you might not even have to pay a dime!

Take part in the in-game events

In the game, there are some time-limited events that allow players to unlock exclusive characters. These are not available at all times, so whenever there is a new event, you should do your best to unlock the characters that come along with it.One of the easiest ways to get more characters, especially if you're just getting started, is trying to make the most out of what you can, with what you have, for now. Find a character that you like. it could be any one of the free ones you will unlock at the start or even a time-limited one from an event that is underway.

Then, use that character to collect as many Keys and Coins as you can. Try collecting at least 95,000 Coins and around 40 to 60 Keys.

If you collect these ahead of time, you'll be able to unlock all the new non-premium content that's constantly being released. Oh, and I forgot to mention, feel free to spend all the extra Coins and Keys you collected for non-limited characters and outfits!

Do characters give any kind of bonus?

Subway Surfers characters are purely aesthetic, and they don't give players any additional boosts or bonuses. Although it might be something worth considering (especially if you've collected all of the characters), it wouldn't be fair for new players who haven't had a shot at some of the old events!

So to give you a short answer, using different Subway Surfers characters doesn't give you any additional boosts. It's all a matter of perspective and playing with a Surfer that you enjoy.

Who are the best Subway Surfers characters?

Ace

Aina

Akira

Alba

Alex

Alexandre

Alicia

Amira

Amy

Andy

Bjarki

Bob the Blob

Bonnie

Boombot

Brandon

Brody

Buddy

Buzz

Callum

Carlos

Carmen

Cathy

Charlie

Clementine

Cleo

Coco

Connie

Dak

Darryl

Diego

Dino

Dummy

Dylan

E.Z.

Eddy

Edison

Elf Tricky

Ella

Festive Frank

Festive Fresh

Festive Jake

Festive Spike

Festive Tricky

Festive Yutani

Frank

Frankette

Fresh

Freya

George

Gingerbot

Harumi

Hasina

Hou

Hugo

Izzy

Jack

Jake

Jamie

Jaro

Jasmine

Jay

Jenny

Jia

Jolien

Kareem

Kim

King

Koral

Lamar

Lana

Lauren

Lee

Liu

Lucy

Maeko

Mala

Malik

Manny

Marco

Mei

Mike

Mimi

Mina

Ming

Miss Maia

Monkbot

Morgan

Nick

Nicolai

Nikos

Nina

Ninja

Noel

Noon

Odell

Olivia

Ox

Parkour Rin

Patrick

Philip

Phoenix

Pink

Pride Frank

Pride Fresh

Pride Jake

Pride Spike

Pride Tricky

Pride Yutani

Pridebot

Prince K

Qin

Rabbot

Ramona

Rat

Rex

Rin

Roberto

Rosa

Salma

Saquon

Scarlett

Sofia

Spacebot

Spike

Sun

Super Runner Jake

Tagbot

Taha

Tankbot

Tasha

The Inspector

The Inspector's Dog

Tiger

Tom

Tony

Tricky

Trym

Wayne

Yutani

Zayn

Zoe

Zombie Jake

Zuri

This is another topic that goes hand in hand with what I've just mentioned before, and it's a matter of personal opinion. Generally speaking, there is no "best" character in the game - it's all based on how you want your character to look and what you use them for. Thus being said, here are all the characters in Subway Surfers at the moment:

Personally, my favourite Subway Surfers characters are Mimi, Maeko, Ox, Manny and Harumi.

I know, I know, I've even surprised myself for liking Ox that much, but he's a really cool character!