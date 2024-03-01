Mattel brings the Masters of the Universe to Stumble Guys

Exclusive Masters of the Universe cosmetics will be available

A new level is being added as well as daily tasks

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is a classic Mattel toy franchise

Mattel are set to partner with battle royale Stumble Guys for the third time, and this time they're bringing He-Man and the Masters of the Universe to the Stumbleverse! The collaboration will feature a new level, exclusive cosmetics and daily missions tying into the classic franchise.

If you're not familiar, the Masters of the Universe franchise was originally spawned out of the Mattel action-figure line He-man. Created - some accounts indicate - after Mattel missed out on the lucrative toy licence for Star Wars, He-man and the Masters of the Universe was their most successful bid in producing an original franchise that spawned its own cartoon series and film (starring Dolph Lundgren).

While Mattel hasn't yet revealed just which characters will be featured as the new Stumblers, we can safely judge from the released artwork that characters like He-man and Skeletor will be taking centre stage, as well as some of their supporting cast. Given the origins of it as a toy set, seeing Castle Grayskull as a level would also make a lot of sense.

You can check out the teaser trailer for the Masters of the Universe collab below!

