Stumble Guys is collaborating with PAC-MAN for an unforgettable event

Scopely ended the year with a lot of nostalgia as they partnered with The Tetris Company to bring the iconic game to Stumble Guys for an epic collaboration. That wave of nostalgia is being carried into 2024 as the studio has announced yet another unmissable crossover event, this time with PAC-MAN.

Arcade fans can continue to rejoice as Scopely and Bandai Namco have joined hands to celebrate the new year with an exhilarating Stumble Guys x PAC-MAN event. PAC-MAN is easily one of the most beloved characters of all time and now it will also be part of the Stumbleverse as a brand new level featuring mechanics inspired by the classic arcade game.

Of course, the collaboration is also being celebrated with the introduction of several new cosmetics, emotes, and other in-game events. The new custom levels involve players gathering as many pellets and fruits as they can to get the highest possible score. Ghosts will be simultaneously scouring the map, so it is important to always keep an eye out.

The ghosts have only one agenda – to hunt players down. Players can also take advantage of the power pellet before the ghosts turn the tide of battle. After all the objects have been collected, the map changes automatically and continues without stopping. This will keep on going as players advance through levels.

This single-game level inspired by PAC-MAN will feature a bunch of Daily Mission milestones and player rewards alongside limited-time Collection Events, Special Events, and a Tournament Season. Some of the new categories of cosmetics include Stumblers, Emotes, Footsteps, and Victory Dances.

Take part in this thrilling collaboration event by downloading Stumble Guys by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.