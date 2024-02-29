Vampire Survivors debuts Final Fantasy homage trailer and new Space54 update

The new trailer parodies the famous 1997 teaser Final Fantasy VII

It also comes with news of a free update, featuring two playable characters, a new stage and more

The Space54 update continues the cosmic theming off the back of the previous Among Us DLC

Vampire Survivors developers Poncle have debuted a new trailer based on the famous 1997 teaser for Final Fantasy VII. Which for you young 'uns out there, that's the game being remade by Square Enix that everyone is going mad in excitement over. The new trailer parodies the original shot-for-shot with a Vampire Survivors-flavoured take on each element.

When questioned about why Poncle made the tribute, they replied "Because we had the original trailer on a PlayStation demo disk and watched it on loop so now it’s scored into our brains. Plus the team is extremely hyped for Rebirth. What better way to celebrate than with a trailer of our own?"

It's not unlike developer Poncle to pull a stunt like this. Vampire Survivors has become known for holding the veneer of a relatively simple roguelike with a huge amount of complexity, unlockables and a surreal story beneath it all. Add onto that the pretty fantastic soundtrack and number of homages and references already present in the game, and a trailer parodying a famous Final Fantasy launch doesn't seem so unusual.

You can check out the trailer below!

But if you read the words 'Vampire Survivors' and 'trailer' and were disappointed thinking this was simply going to be covering a parody, don't worry. Because Poncle also debuted the trailer for their newest update, Space54, which promises the addition of two new characters, four weapons, one stage and a new relic for players to enjoy. And it launches today!

You can (also) check out the trailer below!

And if you're curious to read more about Vampire Survivors, why not check out some of our guides? Check out how to unlock the new characters in the Among Us DLC, Emergency Meeting. Or our Vampire Survivors tier list of all the best characters in Vampire Survivors to give you an additional head-start?