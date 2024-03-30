Stumble Guys welcomes Dungeons & Dragons for its 50th anniversary celebrations with new archetypes and courses

This is now the third time Hasbro has collaborated with Stumble Guys

New archetypes with distinct skills inspired by D&D

Two new courses set in the Forgotten Realms

D&D-themed cosmetics and limited-time events to participate in

Are you ready to embark on an epic fantasy adventure as Dungeon & Dragons collides with the chaotic world of Stumble Guys? Scopely has just announced that Dungeons & Dragons will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in the hilarious mobile game with an unmissable collab event. Expect to be treated with bucketloads of content including a new archetype system as well as more courses.

In the Stumble Guys x D&D crossover event, you’ll have the opportunity to step into the shoes of classic Dungeons & Dragons classes – Fighter, Rogue, Cleric, and Wizard. Each class comes with its own special abilities, allowing you to conquer the new courses according to your chosen archetype.

Speaking of courses, two more join the list, inspired by popular D&D worlds. Immerse yourself in the mythical Forgotten Realms as you tackle a story-driven adventure that will put your skills to the test as you race to overcome obstacles and emerge victorious in the face of danger. It is an elimination course with monsters from the tabletop game, so always beware of your surroundings.

In addition, the update also introduces a range of new cosmetic items such as Stumblers, emotes, footsteps, and animations, all carrying the D&D theme. On top of that, you can also participate in a variety of limited-time events, tournaments, and daily missions to rake up all those sweet rewards.

Before you go on, check out this list of the most hilarious games to play on mobile!

Speaking about the collaboration, Eugene Evans, SVP Digital Strategy & Licensing, said: “As we continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, our latest collaboration introduces 'Stumble Guys' players to a realm of unparalleled adventure and fantasy. This integration brings the rich, storied universe of D&D to life in a new format, capturing the camaraderie and fun that has enthralled fans for decades.”

Celebrate Dungeon & Dragons’ 50th anniversary by downloading Stumble Guys now for free.