Stumble Guys teams up with Tetris for a classic trip down an all-new course

Scopely has announced yet another epic collaboration for Stumble Guys, letting players experience all the nostalgia as the perfect way to end the year. In particular, the partnership with The Tetris Company is offering an all-new Tetris-themed level to make the social party game even more frenetic and fun.

In the latest crossover within Stumble Guys, you can look forward to experiencing the classic Tetris game in an entirely new way as you fight to be the last one standing. There will also be plenty of Tetris-themed cosmetics to tinker around with to keep things in sync across the whole Stumbleverse.

"It has been terrific collaborating with the Tetris team to create an entirely new level of 'Stumble Guys'. Integrating such a beloved experience into 'Stumble Guys' will give players a bit of nostalgia and a whole lot of fun as they try to finish the course before Tetriminos fall into place," says Naz Amarchi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Stumble Guys at Scopely.

"This collaboration is truly a unique experience that blends the timeless appeal of Tetris with the lively, engaging environment of 'Stumble Guys'," says Maya Rogers, CEO of Tetris. "This is more than just a merging of two fan-favourite games, but also a celebration of creativity and fun we believe players around the world will love. As we head into 2024, we’re excited to announce our collaboration with 'Stumble Guys' to kick off the Tetris brand’s 40th anniversary."

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Stumble Guys on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.