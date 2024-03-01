Ready Set Golf offers a refreshing take on the golfing genre, out now on Android and iOS

The game gets rid of pars and focuses on a race-to-the-finish style of gameplay

More than 100 course designs and tonnes of customization options

Tournament modes and leaderboards for competition

PikPok has just unveiled its latest creation - Ready Set Golf, a thrilling mini-golf game that brings a new level of excitement to the genre with its high-octane gameplay. The game was originally developed for Snap Games, where it garnered an impressive 25 million downloads. Ready Set Golf is now available for everyone to enjoy on Android and iOS.

Unlike traditional mini-golf games, Ready Set Golf ditches the concept of par and instead introduces a fast-paced, race-to-the-finish style of gameplay. Amidst all this chaos, your goal is simple - be the first to sink your golf ball into the hole. Speed and accuracy are your allies as you navigate over 100 unique course designs, each presenting its own obstacles like water hazards and sand bunkers.

The game offers tournament-style play sessions and leaderboards, creating healthy competition and encouraging you to test your skills against friends or other players from around the globe. With support for up to 8 players simultaneously, you can enjoy epic showdowns with your buddies.

Another highlight of Ready Set Golf is its extensive customization options. You can personalize your gameplay experience with themed golf balls, diverse trail effects, and special animations to showcase your style and personality. Whether you prefer a sleek and stylish look or something more whimsical, the choice is yours.

Speaking about the game, Mario Wynands, CEO of PikPok, said: “Ready Set Golf was well-loved by tens of millions of players on Snap Games, and we’re excited to bring out a standalone new version of the game with better graphics, fresh content, and a host of improvements across the board. We look forward to seeing players build friendly rivalries on their way to the top of the leaderboard.”

Experience the high-speed gold fun for yourself by downloading Ready Set Golf now for free.